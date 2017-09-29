Munster Colleges Football Defeat For Colaiste na Sceilge

Munster Colleges Football
U15 B
Colaiste na Sceilge 1-9 Abbey CBS 2-9
ROWING It's double gold for Ireland and the Skibbereen Rowing Club at the World Championships in Florida. Paul O'Donovan retained his lightweight men's single...
An FAI Junior Cup tie at 8 o’clock tonight begins the weekend for KDL sides. Matches continue tomorrow. John O’Regan reports
When Sorry’s Not Good Enough: Bank’s Apology to Tracker Customers – September 29th, 2017
KBC Bank Ireland has apologised for wrongly moving customers from the tracker mortgage rates, to which they were entitled, to variable rates. Financial advisor,...
Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s Future Looks Secure for Present – September 29th, 2017
The County Board chairman, Tim Murphy, issued a statement saying that the Kerry senior manager will continue in his role next year. He will...
Call from the Dáil – September 29th, 2017
Michael O’Regan, parliamentary correspondent with the Irish Times, joins Jerry to discuss the Stepaside garda station controversy and the Leo v Mary Lou standoff. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_29_cftd.mp3