Another great night for Tralee Boxing Club as John & Mike McCarthy returned home as Munster Boxing Champions.

John McCarthy out boxed Dean O’Brien of Charleville Boxing Club to take the Munster title, winning all 3 rounds comfortably.

Mike McCarthy followed that by beating James Casey of Southside Boxing Club Limerick.

There’s not much rest for them after becoming Munster Champions, Friday week will see both of them heading for the National Stadium for the 2018 All Irelands.