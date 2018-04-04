Multiple Rapist Studied at IT Tralee – April 4th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

It’s been confirmed that convicted multiple rapist David Hegarty was a student at IT Tralee following his release from prison in 2006. Mr Hegarty, originally from Nutley Road, Mahon, Cork, had been released early having been jailed for ten years for raping two students in Cork in 1998.

