It’s been confirmed that convicted multiple rapist David Hegarty was a student at IT Tralee following his release from prison in 2006. Mr Hegarty, originally from Nutley Road, Mahon, Cork, had been released early having been jailed for ten years for raping two students in Cork in 1998.
Kerry schools adjusting to use of smartphones in class
Schools considering banning smartphones will have to consult with parents and pupils before doing so. The Education Minister is writing to all schools in the...
Work begins on long-awaiting Dingle Inner Relief Road bypass in town centre
Work on phase four of long-awaited Dingle Inner Relief Road has begun. The road, which will run mostly parallel with the Main Street, will revolutionise...
Weather warning issued for eight counties including Kerry
Two weather warnings will come into force in the next 24 hours. Met Eireann's issued a status yellow warning for tonight, with temperatures expected to...
The Global Village – April 3rd, 2018
Instrumental tracks seem to be this week`s unintended theme as we hear bluegrass from Flatt and Scruggs, fusion from 3MA, exploratory Irish from Martin...
The Beatles – Part 2 – The Defintive
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/the_defen.mp3
Multiple Rapist Studied at IT Tralee – April 4th, 2018
It’s been confirmed that convicted multiple rapist David Hegarty was a student at IT Tralee following his release from prison in 2006. Mr Hegarty,...