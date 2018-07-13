Multiple Kerry GAA Teams To Be Revealed Today

Multiple Kerry teams will be named today ahead of a bumper weekend of inter-county action in football, hurling and camogie.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s starting 15 for Sunday’s Super 8s opener against Galway will be revealed after the 8 o’clock news tonight.

Jack O’Connor’s Under 20s football team to play Kildare in the All-Ireland semi-final will be named during our evening sports bulletin.





Ian Brick will name his team to play Kildare in the Under 21B Hurling Championship at lunchtime.

Also tomorrow, the Kerry camogie team play Clare in their Championship opener while the Kingdom face Tipperary in the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship.