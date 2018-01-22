Those with Multiple Convictions Should Have to Pay Back Free Legal Aid if Convicted – January 22nd, 2018

Radio Kerry
Fianna Fáil Cllr, John Francis Flynn, says if you’re convicted a fourth time and subsequently, you should have to pay back free legal aid if you’re convicted. He and solicitor, Pádraig O’Connell, debated with Jerry.

