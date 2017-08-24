How much is too much when it comes to pampering your dog?

Deirdre look’s at the growing trend of Irish people spending huge amounts of money pampering their dogs
Over 300 gardaí working in Kerry
There are over 300 gardaí working in Kerry, according to figures from the Garda Commissioner. They show that there are 151 gardaí in the Tralee...
Excellent showing for Kerry Comhaltas branches at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann
Kerry performers and musicians had an excellent showing at this year's Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, amassing 25 medals. The annual event, held in Ennis, attracted...
IRA informer Seán O’Callaghan dies
The IRA informer Seán O'Callaghan has died at the age of 62. The Tralee native died yesterday while on holiday in Jamaica visiting a family...
A Kerryman in the Capital – August 24th, 2017
Aidan Savage from Ballymac has lived in Dublin for almost a decade. He tells Jerry what it’s like to live in Dublin with the...
Maurice Bric – August 23rd, 2017
Joe McGill was joined by Professor of History at UCD and the Director of the Daniel O'Connell Summer School, Caherciveen native Maurice Bric. Among...
Seán O’Callaghan’s Interview from November 2015 – August 24th, 2017
It was announced today that that the IRA garda informer had died. In November 2015, he gave an interview to Jerry on Kerry Today...