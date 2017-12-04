MRSA infection contributing factor in death of Killarney man

An MRSA infection was a contributing factor in the death of a Killarney man last year.

Derry Horgan of 13 Coolgrean Park, Killarney was admitted to University Hospital Kerry in February 2016 after complaining about a severe pain in his right knee.

His daughter Geraldine Breen told an inquest into his death that her father was in agony and couldn’t put any weight on his leg.

The inquest was told that Mr Horgan was transferred to ICU on February 3rd last year and was put on a ventilator, he was pronounced dead on the 22nd of February.

Assistant State pathologist Dr. Margot Bolster who performed the autopsy on Mr. Horgan said there was fluid in his right knee joint and a septic arthritis MRSA infection.

Dr Bolster said the MRSA may have been hospital acquired but it is increasingly present in the community also.

The cause of death was bronchial pneumonia which was preceded by the MRSA infection in the knee joint.

Contributing factors in his death included lung disease, an enlarged heart and the fact that he was a smoker.