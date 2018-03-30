Mrs. Mai Cronin nee O’Brien, Gortavillin, Firies, Killarney

reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Easter Sunday from 5.30 to 7.30pm followed by removal to The Church of St. Gertrude, Firies. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kilnanare New Cemetery.

