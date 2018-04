Mr Price have announced that they are opening a new store in Cahersiveen creating 15 jobs for the area.

This will be the discount store’s third outlet in Kerry adding to their shops in Tralee and Killarney.

The store will be officially opened on Thursday the 24th of May in New Street, Caherciveen.

The fully Irish owned and operated retailer will now have 42 stores nationwide and currently employ over 750 staff.