Sport Mr Adjudicator And Samcro Leopardstown Winners By radiokerrysport - 4th February 2018 Winning trainer Willie Mullins talks about Mr Adjudicator after his victory in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown. http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Juvenile-Hurdle.mp3 In other racing news Samcro has won the Grade 1 Deloitte Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown and with an update. Dave Keena reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/SAMCRO.mp3