Mr Adjudicator And Samcro Leopardstown Winners

By
radiokerrysport
-

Winning trainer Willie Mullins talks about Mr Adjudicator after his victory in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown.

In other racing news Samcro has won the Grade 1 Deloitte Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown and with an update.
Dave Keena reports

