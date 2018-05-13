Maurice O’Shea has news of Moyvane’s close loss at the All-Ireland Championships at University of Limerick
Munster Next To Meet Leinster Kings Of European Rugby
Munster will be aiming to bring the European Champions Leinster down to earth when they meet in the Pro14 Semi-final at the RDS next...
Moyvane Lose Out In Badminton All-Ireland Championships
Maurice O'Shea has news of Moyvane's close loss at the All-Ireland Championships at University of Limerick
Sunday Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Galway have beaten Mayo in the Connacht Senior Football Championship for the third year in-a-row. Johnny Heaney's crucial injury time goal secured...
The Apprentice Chef
Natalia Lean from Rathmore was recently crowned the 2017/2018 Apprentice Chef Programme in the ITT. Deirdre spoke to her about her experience of the...
New Parkrun announced for Kerry
A new parkrun has been announced in Kerry and it will take place on Inch Beach. It will be Ireland's first ever park run...
Having no friends
A concerned mother got in touch with the show expressing her worry that her son has no friends. Is this a common problem among...