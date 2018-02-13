Third Level Colleges GAA
Moynihan Cup Ladies Football Championship
Round 2
IT Tralee 4-9 Mary Immaculate College Limerick 0-10
Moynihan Cup Win For IT Tralee
Warriors Captain Says Weekend Showdown With Marian The Biggest Game Of The Year
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors captain Darren O’Sullivan says their weekend showdown with UCD Marian is the biggest game of the year. Warriors went top of the...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY World Rugby has confirmed an error was made by the television match official when a Wales try wasn't awarded in their Six Nations...
Tourism Report on Keeping Killarney at Number One – February 13th, 2018
The Killarney Tourism Economic Impact Review (TEIR 1) was launched yesterday following four months of data gathering and analysis. Director of W2 Consulting (who compiled...
Councillor Says Killarney’s Deer Population Is Too High – February 13th, 2018
Fianna Fáil Councillor John Joe Culloty says the Office of Public Works needs to initiate a cull of deer in the park, to combat...
Save Our Post Office – February 13th, 2018
A meeting is taking place in Glencar this Friday over concerns for the future of the post office. Michael O’Sullivan, the son of the...