Motorists warned of road closures and delays in Killarney

Motorists are being warned of road closures and delays in Killarney.

It’s part of the Killarney Historic Stages Rally.

The Muckross Road is closed up until 1 o’clock.

The Blackwater Bridge at Gearha Bridge Cross to Gearha South Cross is closed to traffic until 2 o’clock.

The Shanacashel Cross via Blackstones Bridge to Droum East will be closed up until 5.30 this evening.

Meanwhile Listowel gardaí are also advising motorists that there continues to be delays on the Tralee road in Listowel where temporary traffic lights are in place.