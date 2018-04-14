Motorists urged to exercise caution as #CountyCleanUp gets underway across Kerry

By
radiokerrynews
-
Almost 6,000 volunteers across Kerry are taking part in today’s County Clean-Up.
This initiative of KWD Recycling and Kerry County Council is now in its 7th year.
Thousands of bags, gloves and litter pickers have been distributed to volunteers across Kerry.


Kerry County Council is asking motorists to slow down and drive with care across the county today as there will be many volunteers on the county's roads.

Volunteers are invited to tweet pictures of their efforts using the hashtag #countycleanup.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR