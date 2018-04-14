Motorists urged to exercise caution as #CountyCleanUp gets underway across Kerry

Almost 6,000 volunteers across Kerry are taking part in today’s County Clean-Up.
This initiative of KWD Recycling and Kerry County Council is now in its 7th year.
Thousands of bags, gloves and litter pickers have been distributed to volunteers across Kerry.
'Can you give an hour for the Kingdom? Join the County Clean Up this Saturday, April 14th. To join in and find out about your nearest clean-up group contact Environment at 066 7162000 or https://t.co/UwJZq9YGqY pic.twitter.com/pa5qVgIEB7 — Kerry County Council (@countykerry) April 11, 2018 Volunteers are invited to tweet pictures of their efforts using the hashtag #countycleanup.
Kerry County Council is asking motorists to slow down and drive with care across the county today as there will be many volunteers on the county's roads.
