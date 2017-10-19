Motorists urged to drive with caution during heavy rain period

Motorists across Kerry are being urged to drive with caution due to large amounts of surface water.

Kerry County Council says there’s flooding on a section of the N21 Tralee-Castleisland road at Ballyegan, near the John A Wood quarry.

It is passable but proceed with caution.

There’s a status yellow rainfall warning in place for Kerry and across Munster and Leinster until midnight; up 50 mm of rain is being forecast.

Met Eireann is also warning of dangerous winds with storm Brian expected to hit tomorrow evening and continue until Saturday night.

Meanwhile, power has been restored to all ESB customers in Kerry.

However work to repair a broken pole in South Kerry may impact a number of people in the Sneem Parknasilla area for a time this evening.