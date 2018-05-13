Motorists and road-users advised of week-long surfacing works on N22 in Farranfore

Motorists and road users are advised that surfacing works will be carried out this week on the N22 in Farranfore starting tomorrow (May 14th) and finishing Friday.

A stop-go system will be in place for the duration.

Traffic travelling from Killarney to Tralee are advised to use the N72 to Fossa and R563 to Milltown and N70 to Tralee

Traffic travelling from Tralee to Killarney are advised to use the N70 to Milltown and R563 to Fossa and N72 to Killarney.

Traffic entering Farranfore and going to Tralee will be advised to use the R561 to Firies and Castlemaine and the N70 to Tralee.

The overall journey length between Tralee and Killarney will be increased by 3km as a consequence.

VMS signs are in place along the route advising the public of these works.