Motorists and road-users advised of N22 Farranfore works beginning today

Motorists and road users are advised that surfacing works commence on the N22 in Farranfore today.

A stop-go system will be in place for the duration of the works until Friday.

Traffic travelling from Killarney to Tralee is advised to use the N72 to Fossa, the R-563 to Milltown and N70 to Tralee

Traffic travelling from Tralee to Killarney should use the N70 to Milltown, R-563 to Fossa and N72 to Killarney.

Traffic entering Farranfore and going to Tralee is advised to use the R561 to Firies and Castlemaine and N70 to Tralee.

The overall journey length between Tralee and Killarney will increase by 3km as a consequence.