Motorists in Kerry have the highest rate of drink-driving offences per driver in the country.

That’s according to the Irish Mail on Sunday who analysed penalty points data over three years from 2015 to 2017.

The analysis shows the rate for drink-driving in this county is 8.74 per 1,000 drivers.

This is 58 percent higher than the national average.

However, Kerry has the forth lowest total of all the 26 counties in the Republic when it comes to average penalty points per driver.