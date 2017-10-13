Motorists in Kerry advised to prepare for hazardous driving conditions as Hurricane Ophelia approaches

Motorists in Kerry are advised to prepare for hazardous driving conditions in the coming days following a Status Yellow wind warning issued by Met Éireann.

High winds and heavy rain are expected as the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia pass close to Ireland.

The weather warning will remain in place from 6am on Monday until 6am Tuesday, 17 October.

With the worst of the conditions expected early next week, the AA is reminding motorists to drive at speeds suitable to the conditions.

Motorists should allow additional distance between themselves and other vehicles and to be aware of vulnerable road-users.