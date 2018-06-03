Motorists advised to expect delays ahead of Kerry/Clare game

Gardai are advising motorists to expect delays ahead of today’s Munster Football semi-final between Clare and Kerry in Killarney.

Bikefest is also taking place in the town will which will add to the volume of traffic in the area.

In addition, the road closure between Castleisland and Farranfore will also add to the delays.





Lewis Road in Killarney will also be closed from 12.30.

Garda Inspector Tony Sugrue said there is a traffic management plan in place and has this advise for people travelling to the game from the Tralee side of Killarney: