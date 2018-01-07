Motorists are advised to exercise caution on Kerry roads this evening and overnight

Kerry County Council are advising motorists to exercise caution on roads around Kerry this evening and overnight.

Met Eireann’s status orange low temperature warning is set to remain in place until 10am tomorrow.

Temperatures are set to fall between -4 and -6 degrees tonight.

The warning effects Munster, inland areas of Leinster, Connacht, Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan.

Kerry County Council said main routes will be salted this evening and again from 4am tomorrow.

Met Eireann meteorologist, Liz Gavin explains when the cold snap will end: