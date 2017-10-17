Motorists across Kerry asked to drive with caution

Motorists across Kerry are being asked to drive with caution this morning.

There were trees down yesterday in many parts of the county blocking roads, as were fallen electricity and phone wires.

The Moll’s Gap road is still closed.

The council has cleared or is in the process of clearing any of the remaining debris and trees on other roads.

However, there may be some minor roads where there are trees and debris yet to be cleared.

Therefore, Kerry County Council urges road users to be extremely careful.

Fallen electricity wires and power outages should be notified to ESB Networks on 1850 372 999.