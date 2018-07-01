Mossie O’Connor, Dromin, Killorglin & formerly of Tullig, Beaufort & Barnet, England.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Monday (July, 2nd) from 4.30pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. James’s Church, Killorglin, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (July, 3rd) at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Oncology Unit, University Hospital Kerry & Palliative Care. House private please.