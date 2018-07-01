Moss Prendergast, Gransha Lower, Castlemaine

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at his residence on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal Tuesday afternoon to St. Gobnait’s Church, Keel for Requiem Mass at 1 o’ clock. Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery.

