Morning Update

Soccer

Everton remain stuck in the Premier League drop zone after a 2-nil loss to Leicester City yesterday.

Both goals came in the first half through Jamie Vardy and a John-joe Kenny own-goal, giving Claude Puel victory in his first game as Foxes manager.

They’re now up to 11th, one place ahead of Brighton after their 1-all draw with Southampton.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he still doesn’t know when midfielder Paul Pogba will return from injury.

The club’s record signing has missed the last ten games with a hamstring problem.

It’s understood Pogba is making good progress, with rumors he could be back sooner than expected.

But Mourinho insists he’s not aware of a return date.

Local soccer

There are two early games in the Killarney Plaza 15 Division 1:

Tralee Dynamos and Fenit kick off at 11:00, while at 11.30

Killarney Athletic host Ballyhar.

Basketball

Results from last evening’s action:

SENIOR MENS DIV 1: Tralee Imperials defeated Gneeveguilla 65-62

LEESTRAND U18 Div 1 Boys: Glenbeigh Falcons went down to KCYMS 41 points to 80

U16 Div 1 Girls: Cahersiveen 46, St Bridgets 19;

DIV 2 BOYS: St Josephs 29, Glenbeigh Falcons 52;

DIV 2 GIRLS: Rathmore 49, TK Bobcats 27;

DIV 3 GIRLS : St Annes 20, KCYMS 0;

U14 DIV 1 GIRLS: KCYMS 25, Kenmare Kestrels 47;

DIV 2 GIRLS: St Josephs 34, St Bridgets 23;

DIV 3A GIRLS: Cahersiveen 21, Glenbeigh Falcons 26;

DIV 3B GIRLS: St Bridgets 37, TK Vixens 42;

U12 DIV 1 BOYS: St Josephs 48, KCYMS 29; Rathmore 48, TK Bobcats 18;

DIV 3 BOYS: Cahersiveen 7, St Bridgets 26;

DIV 2 GIRLS: KCYMS 24, Kenmare Kestrels 20;

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton has been crowned Formula One world champion for a fourth time despite an opening-lap collision with rival Sebastian Vettel at the Mexican Grand Prix.

The championship rivals both sustained damage in the collision as Hamilton’s Mercedes limped back to the pit lane with a right-rear puncture while Vettel stopped for repairs to his Ferrari’s broken front wing.

And although a determined Vettel fought back through the field to cross the line in fourth place, he fell well short of the victory he required to prevent Hamilton from winning the title with two rounds to spare.

Golf

A three-over par final round for Seamus Power left him tied for 18th in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

American Ryan Armour claimed a five-shot victory on 19-under.

Horse racing

There was a Kerry winner in the Premio Lydia Tesio in Rome yesterday.

Laganore won the only Group 1 race, and has Listowel connections with Patricia O’Regan.