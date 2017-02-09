GAELIC GAMES

Three of the four Sigerson Cup semi-finalists are now known after UCC needed extra-time to see off IT Carlow, winning out by 0-10 to 1-6.

Today in the last of the quarter-finals UL take on DIT.

BASKETBALL

Last evening in Ladies Div 2: KCYMS beat St Annes 69 – 40

In Lee strand Boys U16 Div 3: Gneeveguilla overcame Ballybunion Wildcats 52 – 50

Lee strand Girls U14 Div 3 group 1: St Bridgets defeated Kenmare Kestrels 35 -32

Lee strand Academy Boys Pool 1: St Brendans beat KCYMS 30 – 15.

OLYMPICS

A candidate for the presidency of the Olympic Council of Ireland says a number of sports federations have colluded ahead of tonight’s vote.

Basketball Ireland CEO Bernard O’Byrne is one of three candidates for the top job, along with Swim Ireland chief Sarah Keane and OCI vice-president Willie O’Brien.

O’Byrne says a number of “deals have been done” between federations privately in advance of the vote……

BADMINTON

Last evening in The Division 3 mixed league, Moyvane had a 4-3 win over Kingdom while in the Division 4 mixed league, Iveragh beat Causeway 5-2.