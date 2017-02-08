SOCCER

Paddy Mc Court won’t be joining Dundalk.

The former Northern Ireland and Celtic winger has been training with the Champions in recent weeks but he’s told the Star newspaper that manager Stephen Kenny invited him along as a favour.

Staying with football and

Leicester host Derby in their FA cup fourth round replay tonight.

Kick off is at 7.45.

Norwich have missed the chance to crack the Championship’s playoff places.

Alex Neil’s side were held to a 2-2 draw away to struggling Wigan last night.

The result leaves the Canaries two points adrift of sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

German World Cup winner Philipp Lahm will end his playing career at the end of the season at just 33.

The Bayern Munich player, who can play in defence or midfield, will retire a year before his contract is due to expire.

Lahm’s also rejected the chance to take a backroom job at the club.

He captained Germany in their 2014 World Cup final victory over Argentina – and he’s so far won seven Bundesliga titles and the Champions League once.

The Football Association chairman has threatened to resign.

Greg Clarke says he’ll quit if the government doesn’t back his proposals for FA reform.

Anna Jones has more…………….

ATHLETICS

A nearly 23-year old world record held by Sonia O’Sullivan has been broken.

Genzebe Dibaba has set a new fastest time in the women’s 2000-metres, running an indoor time of 5-minutes 23-point-7-5 seconds in Spain.

The Ethiopian beat O’Sullivan’s outdoor best by nearly 2-seconds.

GAA

There’s 3 Sigerson Cup quarter finals today.

At 2, UUJ face UCD in Jordanstown,

While at the same time last year’s beaten finalists DCU take on St. Mary’s.

Then at 6, IT Carlow face UCC.

Today in Munster Post Primary fixtures, The Frewen Cup semi final sees St. Brendans Killarney meet St Flannans Ennis at 1.30 in Rathkeale.

Causeway take on Borrisokane in U15 ”B” Hurling at 12.30 also in Rathkeale.

The following officers were elected last evening in North Kerry’s Football Coiste na nOg

Chairman – Eddie A. Walsh – Asdee

Secretary – Sean Moriarty – Emmets

Fixtures – Tom Moran – Beale

Referee coordinator – John Ross – Ballyduff