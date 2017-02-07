SOCCER

It’s reported Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri is facing trouble in the dressing room.

According to the Mirror newspaper the senior players are annoyed with his constant chopping and changing to tactics and logistics.

One of the changes includes replacing post match Chicken burgers with pasta.

Leicester won the league last season however this year they’re struggling and are just one point above the relegation zone.



Former defender Sol Campbell says Arsenal have changed philosophy compared to his time at the club.

The north Londoners haven’t won the Premier League since 2004.

Campbell was part of the “Invincibles” team that went that whole top-flight season unbeaten.

He feels that Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger sets the side up very differently now http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/sol.mp3

The Sun newspaper are reporting that Burnley are interested in signing Robbie Keane.

The former Ireland captain has been training with Al Ahli in Dubai but may not sign for them.

36 year old Keane has also been linked with Championship side Preston as well as several MLS outfits.

Norwich will move into the final Championship play-off spot if they win at relegation-battling Wigan tonight.

After a terrible run of form, Alex Neil’s side have charged up the table after three wins in a row.

Victory for Wigan would narrow the gap to fourth from bottom Burton to three points.



ATHLETICS

The IAAF has put an immediate halt on the changing of nationality by athletes.

Athletics’ world governing body says the system has become open to abuse, with rules being manipulated.

Meanwhile, IAAF President Seb Coe’s confirmed that Russia won’t compete as a team at the World Championships in London this summer.

The world governing body has left the door open for athletes to compete as neutrals.

TENNIS

Rafa Nadal will be part of the traditional men’s warm-up tournament for Wimbledon.

He’s joined the line-up for the Queen’s Club Championships – which he last won in 2008.

Record winner Andy Murray recently committed to playing in the event for the rest of his career.

