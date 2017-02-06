RUGBY

Ireland return to training at Carton House today as they look to put their disappointing Six Nations defeat to Scotland behind him.

Next up, Ireland face Italy at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Coach Joe Schmidt says they can’t afford any defensive lapses this weekend http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/joe-1.mp3

According to reports this morning it is unlikely that Jonathan Sexton will return to the team this weekend, and will instead aim to be fully fit for the visit of France at the end of the month.

All Black Patrick Tuipulotu has been suspended following a positive drugs test.

New Zealand Rugby have confirmed they were notified of the positive test in November.

The 24 year old played in his side’s loss to Ireland in the Autumn International in Chicago.

He later left the northern hemisphere tour and returned home for what was then described as ‘personal reasons’.

GOLF

Hideki Matsuyama claimed the Waste Management Phoenix Open late last night with a playoff victory over Webb Simpson.

The pair couldn’t be separated after they ended their final round on 17 under par.

Shane Lowry finished in a tie for 16th on 10 under after a round of 71.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

The New England Patriots produced the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history to beat the Atlanta Falcons in a scarcely believable game in Texas.

The Falcons were seemingly strolling the victory and lead 28-3 with just three minutes of the third quarter remaining.

However the Patriots, lead by quarterback Tom Brady, scored three unanswered touchdowns to bring the game to overtime for the first time ever in a Super Bowl.

After winning the toss they then went on to seal victory with a touchdown in their opening drive.

Prior to the game no team had ever overturned a deficit of more than 10 points to win a Super Bowl.



SOCCER

Cameroon came from a goal down to claim a 2-1 win over Egypt in last night’s final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

It’s Cameroon’s fifth trophy and their first since 2002.

CRICKET

Alastair Cook has stepped down as captain of the England cricket team.

Cook was appointed captain in 2012 and was in charge for 59 Tests, leading them to two Ashes titles.