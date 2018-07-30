GAELIC GAMES

Limerick are through to the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final for the first time in 11 years.

The Treaty County came from six points down to beat Cork after extra time at Croke Park yesterday.





Substitutes Shane Dowling and Pat Ryan scored goals in quick succession to hand their side a 3-32 to 2-31 win.

Manager John Kiely never doubted his side could get the result http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/kiely.mp3

It is Cork’s second successive All Ireland semi final defeat.

Captain Seamus Harnedy admits it is hard to take http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/harnedy.mp3

RACING

The 149th Galway Festival gets underway this evening.

The feature race, the Connacht Hotel Handicap boasts a 20-strong field.

The Willie Mullins trained ‘Limini’ looks set to go off the favourite.

Today’s action at Ballybrit gets underway at 5.20.

SOCCER

Dundalk are back at the top of the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division table.

Sean Hoare and Patrick Hoban hit the back of the net either side of the break to hand the Lilywhites a 2-nil victory over Bohemains at Oriel Park last night.

It is a record 11 straight home league win for Dundalk and moves them one point ahead of Cork in the race for the title.



HOCKEY

Ireland have suffered their first defeat at the Women’s Hockey World Cup in London.

They conceded a late goal to lose 1-nil to hosts England, but still finished top of their Pool.

The Irish team’s attention will now switches to Thursday’s historic quarter final against Italy or India.



GOLF

Dustin Johnson has won his 19th P-G-A Tour title.

The World Number One eased to victory at the Canadian Open, finishing six shots clear of the field on 23 under par.

Shane Lowry claimed a share of 12th place on 14 under par.

Graeme McDowell was a further shot back.

BASKETBALL

Limerick’s Nate Moore is the toast of the Irish as his three-pointer with 2.3 seconds to go in the game sent Ireland home to a glorious 93-91 point victory over Monaco in the bronze-medal play off at the FIBA Under 18 European Championship Division C in Kosovo.

Huge performances from across the team this evening kept Ireland in control for the majority of the game – including a 21-point performance from captain Darragh O’Sullivan – but a late, late comeback from Monaco saw them take the lead with 30 seconds to go. Galway’s James Connaire had ice in his veins at the free throw line to send Ireland ahead by one (90-89) with 20 seconds to go, but a turnover by the boys in green led to an easy lay-up for Monaco and they were ahead by one with the clock ticking down rapidly. Nate Moore – who had been one of the sharpshooters for Ireland throughout the tournament – took it in his stride though, and with 2.3 seconds to go, found space and hit the three-pointer as the stadium erupted.

Speaking afterwards, Moore said: “My heart was in my mouth. Somehow we got the ball up the court and James found me with the pass and I just shot it. It’s unbelievable to have a bronze medal now, absolutely unbelievable.”

Also speaking afterwards an emotional head coach Paul Kelleher added: “We were absolutely wonderful today. It was heart stopping stuff – we knew Monaco would come back late, they’ve done it in all of their games, but the lads did the job and it’s nice to come home with the medal too.”

IRELAND: Paul Kelly (inj.), Jay Kavanagh, Nathan Moore (6), James Connaire (13), Cillian O’Driscoll (5), David Murray (10), Eoin McCann (10), Darragh O’Sullivan (21), Oisin Rice (6), Conor Liston, Matt Harper (9), Eoin Nelson (13).