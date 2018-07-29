GAELIC GAMES

The first of this years All-Ireland Hurling Championship finalists will be revealed today as Limerick and Cork meet at Croke Park.

Both sides have named unchanged teams from their most previous outings.





Cork cpatain Seamus Harnedy has been passed fit to start and takes his place in the rebels full-forward line.

Throw in is at 3:30.



Galway and Clare will replay their All-Ireland Hurling semi-final next Sunday.

The sides couldn’t be separated at Croke Park yesterday as the game finished 1-30 apiece after extra time.

The replay will be held at 2 o’clock in Semple Stadium.



In the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship,

Tipperary and Kilkenny meet in the semi-finals of the competition this afternoon.

The winners will face Galway in the decider, after the defending champions beat Dublin yesterday.



The semi-final line-up for the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship will be completed this afternoon.

Galway and Clare go head to head for a place in the final 4 against Meath.



CYCLING

Geraint Thomas will be crowned Tour de France champion for the first time later today.

The team Sky rider holds a one minute, 51 second advantage over his nearest challenger ahead of today’s final processional stage in Paris.

Ireland’s Dan Martin looks set to finish 8th overall.

HOCKEY

The Irish team will play their final game of the group stage at the Women’s World Cup later.

They play the tournament hosts England this evening at 7.

Graham Shaw’s side are already assured of a quarter final place ahead of today’s game following their victories over India and USA.



SOCCER

Dundalk look to reclaim top spot in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

The Lilywhites will regain their one-point advantage at the summit of the table with a win over Bohemians at Oriel Park.

In the SSE Airtricity League First Division, Finn Harps have moved up to third in the table after beating Cobh Ramblers 1 – 0 away from home.

Mickey Place scored the crucial goal from the penalty spot to put them level on points with second placed Drogheda United.



Liverpool’s new signing Xherdan Shaqiri scored a stunning overhead kick on his debut as they beat Manchester United 4-1 in the International Champions Cup.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he would like more signings ahead of the new Premier League season.



MOTORSPORT

Britain’s reigning F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton will hope to use his pole position start at the Hungarian Grand Prix later, to defend his lead in the driver standings.

He heads into the race with a 17-point advantage over Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton’s joined on the front row of the grid by fellow Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas.

Vettel starts fourth, with Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen third.





BOXING

Katie Taylor has successfully retained both her WBA and IBF World lightweight titles in London.

The Bray native took just three rounds to see off American Kimberly Connor.

Taylor’s next fight comes on October 6th in Chicago when she takes on Cindy Serrano.



GOLF

Shane Lowry will go into the final day of the Canadian Open as best of the Irish.

Lowry’s final six holes holes saw him hit 3 birdies and an eagle to move to 11 under par.

Graeme McDowell enjoyed a bogey free round of 67.

He’ll tee off from 10 under par.

ROWING

Ireland have landed two medals at the World under-23 Championships.

Shane Mulvaney and David O’Malley secured gold in the lightweight men’s pair while the men’s lightweight quad team took silver.



RACING

Jockey Leigh Roche will be on the sidelines for the race week closest to his heart following a fall at Down Royal on Friday night, which has left him with a broken collarbone that rules him out of the Galway festival.

The 26-year-old was partnering 33-1 shot Kodi Dream for trainer Adrian Keatley in the opening juvenile contest over five furlongs when he was unseated from his mount crossing the road just before the two-furlong marker, taking a heavy tumble.

Hailing from Tuam, County Galway – a little under 30 minutes away from Ballybrit – the rider closely associated with Dermot Weld will miss out on next week’s seven-day extravaganza, with Roche describing the news as tough to take.

“It’s very unfortunate,” he said. “It could have been a whole lot worse but I had a great book of rides there next week and it’s going to be a hard pill to swallow.”

Roche explained of the incident: “The horse was on the road at the time and when he was coming back onto the grass he half second-guessed his step and reached for it, going out right. He dropped his shoulder and I went out to the left.”

He added: “We were worried about my back initially last night but they’ve done x-rays on it since and thankfully it’s grand. I got the all clear in that department, though it’s sore at the moment.”

BASKETBALL

There was huge disappointment for the Ireland Under 18 men’s basketball team as they lost out 69-55 to tournament hosts Kosovo in the semi-final of the FIBA U18 European Championship Division C.

The loss means that Ireland will now do battle for a bronze medal tomorrow (Sunday, July 29th) against either Cyprus or Monaco.

Despite some fantastic patches of play from the boys in green, Kosovo just had too much strength and size down the stretch and dominated under the boards at both ends of the court to score some vital second chance scores in the paint. The Irish were also dealt a huge blow just before half time, as star point guard, Paul Kelly picked up an injury to rule him out of the remainder of the game.

Early on, it was Kosovo who had the better of the opening exchanges, as Ireland struggled to find their feet. Some great shooting from David Murray, Eoin McCann and James Connaire got them right back in it though as the first quarter ticked down, to trail 21-16 at the end of the quarter.

A high intensity second quarter followed, with Kosovo’s captain Erhan Sholla leading the scoring for his side, while Rron Ukaj and Leon Neziri punished the Irish under the boards. Ireland’s Darragh O’Sullivan responded with some huge scores, with Conor Liston and Eoin Nelson adding some baskets to close the gap even further. Ireland were dealt a major blow just before half time though as point guard, Paul Kelly, was ruled out of the game after sustaining an injury, and Kosovo headed to the dressing room with a nine-point cushion, 39-30.

A hugely physical third quarter followed, and Ireland’s Eoin McCann stepped up to the occasion in style. A number of big baskets in a row for him brought the game back to just three points by the midway mark (41-38), but a massive three-pointer for Kosovo, coupled with a well-timed time out saw momentum swing back in their favour to lead 53-44 going into the last.

The strength, physicality and sheer size of the hosts began to hurt in the fourth, with Sholla stretching his personal tally out to 15 points and Rilind Krasniqi also scoring well for the home team. Good play from Cillian O’Driscoll and O’Sullivan was just not enough for the Irish though, and they lost out 69-55 in the end.

Speaking afterwards head coach Paul Kelleher stated: “We knew it was going to be tough in front of a hostile crowd, but our boys played some really great basketball out there. The one thing they had over us was their size and physicality and that’s what beat us. They didn’t play great basketball, but we just didn’t have the size to match them on the glass.

“I thought our lads gave everything, a couple of shots didn’t drop for us, and it was a tough outing – one of those match ups where we couldn’t get going. Losing Paul Kelly just before half time was very tough for us. We’ll bounce back though and have a rattle for a medal tomorrow.”

Ireland now faces the losers of the Cyprus and Monaco semi-final (currently ongoing) in a bronze medal play off on Sunday, July 29th. The confirmed fixture for this game will be posted on the Basketball Ireland website (www.basketballireland.ie) later this evening.

IRELAND: Paul Kelly, Jay Kavanagh, Nathan Moore, James Connaire (4), Cillian O’Driscoll (5), David Murray (5), Eoin McCann (17), Darragh O’Sullivan (17), Oisin Rice (2), Conor Liston (3), Matt Harper, Eoin Nelson (2).