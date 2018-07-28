GAA

The first of this year’s All-Ireland Hurling Championship finalists will be revealed today as Galway and Clare meet at Croke Park.

Today’s game marks the Banner County’s first Championship match at GAA HQ since the 2013 final.





The game gets underway at 5.



Galway’s minor hurlers are involved in the preceding game, as they play Dublin for a place in the final of the All-Ireland.

Throw in is at 3.

Limerick have named their starting line up ahead of their All-Ireland Hurling Championship semi final clash with Cork this Sunday.

Limerick are unchanged from their quarter final win over Kilkenny.



BOXING

Katie Taylor defends her WBA and IBF World lightweight titles this evening in London.

The Bray native weighed in at 134.2 lbs yesterday, ahead of her first defence of both titles.

Her opponent – American veteran Kimberly Connor – tipped the scaled three pounds lighter than the 135 pound weight limit.



SOCCER

There’s one game this evening in the SSE Airtricity league First Division.

St Colmans Park hosts the meeting of Cobh Ramblers and Finn Harps from 7:45.



Cork City have gone top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, after claiming a win on the road to Bray.

Karl Sheppard scored a brace while Garry Buckley also netted for The Leesiders as they secured a 3-1 win.

Dundalk will have the chance to reclaim top spot on Sunday when they face Bohemians at Oriel Park.

Elsewhere, Limerick shocked third placed Waterford – claiming a 2-1 win to move 9 points off Bray at the foot of the table.

Shamrock Rovers are now within a point of the European places after claiming a 2 – 0 win at home to Sligo Rovers.

Rory Patterson scored a late winner for Derry City as they defeated St Pat’s 2-1 at the Brandywell.

It was a hot-headed night in the top flight, with 6 red cards handed out across the games.

In the First Division, UCD have gone 7 points clear at the top of the league after beating Athlone Town 1 – 0 at Lissywoollen.

Shelbourne thrashed Longford 6-1 to move within 2 points of second placed Drogheda United – who were held to a scoreless draw with Wexford.

Elsewhere, Galway beat Cabinteely 3-2.



GOLF

SOUTH OF IRELAND

At Lahinch Golf

Draw Match Play Round 3 Saturday am 28 July

No Time

1 08:00 Eugene Smith (Laytown/B’town) –v- Peter O’Keeffe (Douglas)

2 08:12 Jack McDonnell (Forrest Little) –v- James Sugrue (Mallow)

3 08:24 Reece Black (Hilton Templepatrick) –v- John Hickey (Cork)

4 08:36 Jake Blake (The Island) -v- Rowan Lester (Hermitage)

5 08:48 Alan Fahy (Dun Laoghaire) -v- Garry O’Flaherty (Cork)

6 09:00 Andrew McCormack (Castletroy) –v- Mark Power (Kilkenny)

7 09:10 Keith Egan (Carton House) -v- Paul Murphy (Rosslare)

8 09:24 Ross Dutton (Tandragee) -v- Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk)

RACING

Connections of the Joseph O’Brien-trained Waitingfortheday will be hoping that this fine three-year-old filly can continue her winning ways following four wins on the bounce when she lines out at Gowran Park this afternoon.

She heads the weights in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF (Fillies) Handicap (2.30pm) at the county Kilkenny venue and among her rivals

are Patrick Prendergast’s Triple Sec, who picked up a win at Bellewstown earlier this month, and Tipperary runner-up Nivvo, who hails from Tracey Collins’ Curragh stable.

The Like Gowran Park On Facebook Handicap (4.05) sees 14 go to post, including Sheila’s Hope for Stamullen handler John McConnell. This Casamento filly arrives in a rich vein of form following recent wins at Cork, Fairyhouse and Naas and was just pipped on her latest start.

Charles O’Brien is represented by Navan victor Nimitz, who secured an authoritative win on his latest outing and is tried with a hood for the only the second time.

Peter Fahey’s Hamley has been placed second on two of her latest outings, and partners up with the in-form Ronan Whelan once more.

Racing gets underway at Gowran Park at 1.25pm and the going is currently good to firm.

Paul Nolan was once again a hero among the locals at Wexford today when Lady By The Sea came home strongest to win the Maggie May’s Pub Handicap Hurdle under Kerry jockey Bryan Cooper.

There was a certain amount of fortune about the win as Lady By The Sea was taking advantage of the last flight fall of Epsilon Indi.

Without a win prior to today, Robin On The Hill came good for Aidan Fogarty in the PARKRUN Handicap Hurdle at Wexford, sneaking up a gap on the rail under Mark Enright.

It was a cool ride from the jockey, as he fought off the attention of not one, but two rivals in a gripping finish.

The Jim Bolger-trained Twilight Payment has been unfortunate enough to keep running into the Order Of St Georges of this world in his endeavours to add to his one win at stakes level, but he took advantage decisively of the opportunity provided by the Listed Her Majesty’s Plate at Down Royal on Friday.

Taking it up from the front-running Light Pillar over a furlong out, the son of Teofilo was kicked clear by Kevin Manning and kept on strongly to beat Laws Of Spin by three-and-a-half lengths.