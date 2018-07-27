SOCCER

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny admits there is room to improve heading into the second leg of their Europa League clash with A-E-K Larnaca.

The second qualifying round tie is evenly poised following a nil all draw at Oreil Park last night.





It means the Lilywhites will likely need to score in Cyprus next week.

They have hit the back of the net in nine of their ten away European games under Kenny.

The Dundalk boss says they have to take their chances



Cork City can replace Dundalk at the top of the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division table tonight.

The Leesiders travel to Bray Wanderers, who are under new ownership.

Third-placed Waterford are away to Limerick.

Derry City welcome St Patrick’s Athletic to the Brandywell.

Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers meet in Tallaght.



HOCKEY

The Irish Women’s team have a World Cup quarter final to look forward to.

They beat India 1-nil in London yesterday, to secure their place in the last 8 for the very first time.

Anna O’Flanangan scored the winning goal to put Ireland four points clear at the top of their group.

It means they can not be caught, whatever the outcome on Sunday’s match with the host nation England.

Midfielder Nicci Daly says the team are delighted



GAELIC GAMES

Clare have named an unchanged team for tomorrow’s All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi final against Galway at Croke Park.

The Banner have kept faith with the same 15 that beat Wexford, although Aaron Shanagher comes onto the bench.

The forward has been sidelined since November due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Cork expect Seamus Harnedy to line out in Sunday’s last four showdown with Limerick

Harnedy is said to be making good progress following a back problem.

Alan Cadogan is unlikely to feature as he continues to rehab after knee surgery.



GOLF

Graeme McDowell and Seamus Power lie on 4 under par heading into Day 2 of the Canadian Open near Toronto.

The pair lie 5 shots behind the leader Robert Garrigus.

McDowell is one of a number of players who still has to complete their opening round, due to bad weather.

The Ulsterman still has one hole to play, as does Shane Lowry who is 2 under.



CYCLING

The Tour de France has its final mountain stage today.

Geraint Thomas remains in the leader’s yellow jersey for a 200-kilometre trek to from Lourdes to Laruns.

Dan Martin is ninth on general classification.



RACING

There is racing this evening at both Down Royal and Limerick.

High Nellie confirmed herself one of the most likeable mares in training for her grade when battling hardest to take the €15,000 book tickets online at Limerickraces.ie hurdle for Michael Bowe.

In the colours made famous by Limestone Lad and Solerina, High Nellie ran out a narrow winner of the three-mile hurdle under young Cathal Landers, who had his 7lb claim reduced to 5lb after the win.

With one or two of Aidan O’Brien’s charges running below par recently the health of his string came into further question with the disappointing performance of Goddess in the Silver Flash Stakes, but that was put into stark contrast 30 minutes later by the dominant performance of the stable’s Anthony Van Dyck in the Japan Racing Association Tyros Stakes.

Under Ryan Moore the son of Galileo powered clear inside the final furlong to beat market rival Bold Approach by four-and-three-quarter lengths and earn a 14-1 quote for next year’s Derby.

All roads lead to Galway for Wee Tiger, Tipperary trainer Ray Hackett revealed after the gelding won at Limerick.

Wee Tiger was winning for the second time on the bounce when taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Handicap Hurdle under Eoin O’Brien, and Galway looms, as he will try and complete the hat-trick next Wednesday.

The joy was doubled by the fact that Hackett also owns the winner.

GOLF

