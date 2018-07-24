SOCCER

Damien Duff has slammed the GAA over their refusal to allow the Liam Miller tribute match to be played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The former Republic of Ireland and Chelsea winger has labelled the Association as ‘dinosaurs’.





Former Ireland, Manchester United and Celtic players are due to celebrate the late midfielder’s life with a match that’s currently scheduled for Turner’s Cross in September.

The organisers of the game will finally meet with the top GAA officials today.

Cork City have closed to within a single point of Dundalk at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table.

The Leesiders thrashed Derry City 5-0 at Turners Cross last night.

Garry Buckley hit the back of the net twice.

Thierry Henry could be the next Aston Villa manager.

Reports claim the former Arsenal striker has agreed to replace Steve Bruce.

Bruce is set to be relieved of his duties after failing to win promotion back to the Premier League.

Henry announced he wanted to become a full time manager after helping Belgium reach the semi-finals of the World Cup as assistant to Roberto Martinez.

GAELIC GAMES

Kevin McStay is facing a 12 week sideline ban after an incident with a linesman in Roscommon’s Super 8s defeat to Donegal at Hyde Park on Saturday.

The Rossies boss could be hit with a charge of minor physical interference with a match official.

He made contact with linesman and later threw a ball in his direction.

CYCLING

With the final rest day out of the way, the Tour de France resumes today by heading for the Pyrenees.

Geraint Thomas is the man in yellow, and holds a 1-minute 39-second lead over his Sky team-mate, Chris Froome.

Dan Martin starts today’s 218-kilometre stage in tenth on general classification, but nearly 7-minutes down on Thomas.

The peloton have two first catergory climbs to tackle today en route to Bagnères-de-Luchon.