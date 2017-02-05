RUGBY

England started their Six Nations campaign with a narrow victory last night.

The 19-16 triumph over France at Twickenham means it’s now 15 wins in a row for Eddie Jones’ team.

Their only try came from ex-Samoa rugby league international Ben Te’o.

Italy and Wales complete the opening weekend of the Six Nations this afternoon.

They meet at 2.

GOLF

Shane Lowry is 6 off top spot at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

A 66 has him at 10 under, with Byeong Hun An leading Martin Laird by a single stroke.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

It’s the biggest occasion of the year tonight.

The NFL’s Super Bowl 51 takes place in Houston, as the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots.

The Patriots are attempting to claim the title for a fifth time, while the best the Falcons have ever achieved was a loss to Denver in the 1998 version.



BOXING

Chris Eubank Junior was successful in his first fight as a super-middleweight last night.

The British boxer stopped Australian Renold Quinlan in the 10th round of their IBO title fight in London.