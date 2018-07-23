GOLF

Rory McIlroy says he has no regrets after narrowly missing out on victory at the Open.

Francesco Molinari held off a host of stars to become the first Italian to win a major.





McIlroy was among those who held the lead during the final round, but had to settle for a share of second place.

Tiger Woods was sixth, his best finish at a major in five years.

McIlroy also missed a chance to win the Masters in April, but is satisfied with his performance at Carnoustie



SOCCER

There is one game in the S-S-E Airtricity league Premier Division this evening.

Cork City will look to close the distance on league leaders Dundalk, when they host fifth placed Derry City at Turners Cross.

Kick off is at 7:45.

RACING

Darley Irish Oaks disappointment Magic Wand was found to have had a dirty nose after her odds-on defeat at the Curragh on Saturday, according to trainer Aidan O’Brien.

The mount of Ryan Moore, who was sent off at odds of 10-11 but looked one of the first fillies in trouble, had passed all the necessary medical examinations prior to the almost 10-length fifth-place finish to Sea Of Class.

“Magic Wand had a bit of a dirty nose when she came back so maybe that was a factor in her below-par run,” said O’Brien.

“She was a bit disappointing and maybe there was a little thing on her. Her scopes and bloods were perfect on the way up to the race but maybe she just ran a bit below herself.”

Forever Together bounced back to form to finish second to William Haggas’ progressive filly, with O’Brien looking forward to a little ease underfoot for his Epsom heroine.

He said: “Bye Bye Baby and Forever Together seemed to be fine after the race. Forever Together ran very well and is a filly that seems to stay very well. I don’t think she needs soft ground but probably in soft ground, stamina comes into it more.”

Irish racing heads west on Monday evening as Ballinrobe hosts a seven-race Flat meeting, with the €30,000 feature Win Big With Tote Handicap going to post at 7.20pm.

Coolcullen handler Jim Bolger has his string in great order at present and will be hoping his likeable performer Dawn Hoofer can continue her winning ways at the Mayo venue under Kevin Manning.

Paddy Twomey’s Ruler Of France is a Ballinrobe specialist though and will be out to land the big one of the evening under promising young apprentice rider Ben Coen.

Louth trainer Harry Rogers saddles Boom Or Bush in the Tote Handicap 8.20pm in a bid to compensate for his Sligo second in May under today’s rider Chris Hayes.

The concluding maiden on the card over an extended one mile and five furlongs could present a good opportunity for Donnacha O’Brien to add another winner to his jockeys’ championship bid as he rides his brother’s Treasure Chest in the colours of JP McManus.

Jessica Harrington’s capable hurdler Holding Pattern could however stand in the way of the O’Brien brothers, with Cork rider Colm O’Donoghue getting the leg-up on the six-year-old mare at 8.50pm.

Racing gets underway at Ballinrobe at 5.50pm and the going is currently good.

MOTORSPORT

Current Motorsport Ireland Young Racing Driver of the Year Jordan Dempsey had a superb weekend at Chengdu, in China, winning all three of his races as he settled in to the Chinese F4 Championship series after missing the opening rounds thanks to a late change in his plans for the season.

The 18 year old Mullingar driver was forced to switch from a season of racing in America to the Far East, and on his Chinese debut last month for the Pinnacle Motorsport team, he scored two second places at the Zhuhai circuit. Now he has shown that he is a strong contender for the title, despite never having previously driven on any of the circuits involved.

Defending Parts for Cars Irish Rallycross champion Derek Tohill kept his unbeaten record at home this season by taking another double victory at Mondello Park yesterday, with his Fiesta winning both the Supercar Final and the day’s main race, the Super Final.

Gavin Smith finished second each time at the wheel of Noel Greene’s Mirage, with former champion Declan Kelly taking third place in both races.