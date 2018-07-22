GOLF

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood did just enough to keep themselves in contention for victory going into the final day of The Open.

They both finished the third round on 5-under-par – along with Tiger Woods.





The trio are four shots adrift of the top of the leaderboard at Carnoustie.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth is top of the leaderboard on 9 under par along with Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele.

ROWING

Results: Home International Regatta 2018 at National Rowing Centre, Cork

A total of 64 Irish athletes competed, 26 senior athletes and 38 juniors (under 18), in four categories: Senior Men, Senior Women, Junior Men and Junior Women.

The Senior Men overall match winners were Ireland with 30 points – this is calculated by most first-place wins and Senior eights title, followed by Scotland with 30 points, England with 20 points and Wales with 15 points.

The Senior Women’s overall match winners were England with 27 points, while Ireland took second with 27 points, Wales in third with 20 points and Scotland’s 18 points put them fourth.

Junior Men’s Match Winners – England 26pts, Ireland 17pts, Scotland 14pts, Wales 13pts

Juniors Women’s Match Winners – England 26pts, Ireland 18 pts, Scotland 16pts, Wales 6pts.

Men

Men’s senior eights: 1. IRL (P Munnelly, J Quinlan, T Power, Sean O’ Sullivan, Stephen O’ Sullivan, C Hennessy, D Joyce, P Moreau, C O’ Connell), 2. SCO, 3. ENG, 4. WAL

Men’s coxed fours: 1. IRL (P Munnelly, J Quinlan, C Murphy, N Herlihy, C O’ Connell), 2. SCO, 3. WAL, 4. ENG

Men’s fours: 1. IRL (T Power, Sean O’ Sullivan, Stephen O’ Sullivan, C Hennessy), 2. ENG, 3. SCO, 4. WAL

Men’s quadruple sculls: 1. IRL (K Mannix, N Hull, A Christie, D Larkin), 2. SCO, 3. ENG

Men’s double sculls: 1. SCO, 2. IRL (N Hull, A Christie), 3. WAL, 4. ENG

Lightweight men’s double sculls: 1. SCO, 2. IRL (C Macrae, C O’ Connell), 3. ENG

Men’s pairs: 1. IRL (D Joyce, P Moreau) 2. ENG, 3. SCO, 4. WAL

Junior men’s eights: 1. ENG, 2. WAL, 3. IRL (J Kennedy, P Murphy, R Mills, M Stewart, M Campion, D Ryan, B Frohburg, S Daly, C Wajau), 4. SCO

Junior men’s quadruple sculls: 1. ENG, 2. IRL (D Kelly, T Kelly, A Sheehan, L Flynn), 3. SCO, 4. WAL

Junior men’s pairs: 1. IRL (S O’ Neill, W Ronayne), 2. WAL, 3. ENG, 4. SCO

Women

Women’s senior eights: 1. ENG, 2. IRL (C Feerick, R Gilligan, A Corcoran, K Shirlow, D Maguire, C Dempsey, N Casey, A McCarthy, A Reid), 3. SCO, 4. WAL

Women’s fours: 1. IRL (D Maguire, C Dempsey, C Feerick, K Shirlow), 2. SCO, 3. WAL, 4. ENG

Women’s quadruple sculls: 1. IRL (S Bounane, G O’ Brien, S Crummey, O Hayes), 2. ENG, 3. SCO, 4. WAL

Women’s pairs: 1. IRL (N Casey, A McCarthy), 2. ENG, 3. WAL, 4. SCO

Women’s double sculls: 1. ENG, 2. IRL (G O’ Brien, S Crummey), 3. SCO, 4. WAL

Women’s single sculls: 1. IRL (S Bounane), 2. SCO, 3. WAL, 4. ENG

Lightweight women’s single sculls: 1. ENG, 2. IRL (O Hayes), 3. WAL

Junior women’s eights: 1. ENG, 2. IRL (Z McCutcheon, C Fee, N Silke, S Byrnes, R O’ Donoghue, A Tyther, A Cummins, J Crowley, S Dolan), 3. SCO, 4. WAL

Junior women’s quadruple sculls: 1. ENG, 2. IRL (N Kiely, S Tierney, K Dolan, S Scully), 3. SCO, 4. WAL

Junior women’s pairs: 1.ENG, 2. IRL (R O’ Donoghue, A Tyther), 3. SCO, 4. WAL

Junior women’s double sculls: 1. ENG, 2. IRL (M Kidney, A Lynch), 3. SCO, 4. WAL

Junior women’s single sculls: 1. ENG, 2. IRL (C O’ Brien), 3. SCO, 4. WAL

HOCKEY

Ireland’s women team have gotten their World Cup campaign off to a winning start.

2 goals from Shirley McCay helped them to a 3-1 win over USA in London.

Ireland play India next on Thursday.

CAMOGIE

The round-robin phase of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship draws to a close today.

Kilkenny and Galway clash at Nowlan Park with the prize of top spot in Group 1 and a Semi-Final berth up for grabs.

Elsewhere in Group 1, Waterford travel to play Clare.

In Group 2, All-Ireland champions Cork host Offaly.

The Rebel county go into the game unbeaten and are virtually assured of the Semi-Final position.

The other game in that group sees Wexford face Meath.



SOCCER

There’s just one game in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this afternoon.

The RSC hosts a meeting of third and fourth as Waterford play host to Shamrock Rovers.

Rovers haven’t been beaten on the road in 4 games, while the hosts are undefeated in three at home.



RACING

There’s racing here at home at both Curragh and Tipperary.

The second day of Darley Irish Oaks weekend takes place at the Curragh today, with an eight-race card worth €329,000 showcasing the returns of talented Aidan O’Brien fillies September and Magical.

The former has missed plenty of time since an excellent effort in defeat at the Breeders’ Cup in California last November but will bid to get her career back on track in the Group 2 Kilboy Estate Stakes at 3.30.

However, Ryan Moore does not take the ride on last year’s Royal Ascot heroine and instead partners Debutante Stakes winner Magical, who has only had one start this year in France when not producing her best but entitled to have needed the run.

Jessica Harrington will attempt to foil the Ballydoyle pair with her progressive performer I’m So Fancy, who has shown her ability at this venue on her last two starts.

The other feature on the card is the five furlong Sapphire Stakes at 2.55, which sees Michael Dodds’ British raider Mabs Cross bid to go a couple of places better than her excellent effort in the Group 1 King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot last time.

Aidan O’Brien is double-handed in his pursuit of this Group 2 prize, with Ryan Moore steering recent Rockingham Handicap winner Battle Of Jericho and Donnacha O’Brien, fresh from finishing second in the Darley Irish Oaks on Forever Together, gets the leg up on Washington DC.

Colin Keane is a notable booking on Michael Appleby’s admirable Caspian Prince, while leading National Hunt trainer Henry de Bromhead will again show his versatility as a handler with his speedy filly Gorane. British-trained Havana Grey completes the seven-strong field for Karl Burke and PJ McDonald.

Racing gets underway at the Curragh at 1.45pm and the going is currently good, good-to-firm in places on the straight track. The ground is good-to-firm on the round course.

Jump racing enthusiasts fans will be well-catered for at Tipperary Racecourse on Sunday afternoon, with a competitive seven-race card on offer.

The €20,000 feature Tipperary Town Plaza Plate Handicap Chase gets underway at 3.50, with current National Hunt jockeys’ championship leader Rachael Blackmore getting the leg-up on Henry de Bromhead’s Monbeg Chit Chat, whose confidence should be high after a Punchestown handicap chase victory last month.

Oldtown, County Dublin trainer Paul Stafford saddles Fenlon’s Hill in this two-mile-four-furlong contest, with Adam Short taking a valuable 5lb off the back of the seven-year-old, who has been performing admirably at Down Royal and Downpatrick in his most recent starts.

There was plenty to like about Classic Theatre’s Limerick romp two weeks ago and Henry de Bromhead’s mare ought to be tough to beat in the Packie Downey Memorial Rated Novice Chase at 5.00.

She may face a genuine challenge though in the shape of Ask Susan, who went down fighting at Wexford last time behind a classy sort and is obviously in good heart at present.

Racing gets underway at Tipperary at 2.05pm and the going is currently good, with watering set to take place.

RUGBY

The Irish Wheelchair Rugby team are in final training ahead of their first ever Wheelchair Rugby World Championship which takes place in Sydney, Australia from August 2nd – 10th.

The so-called #WheelsInGreen – who have been able to buy much needed sports equipment over the years thanks to National Lottery Good Causes funding – are appealing to the public to support their World Championship efforts with donations in the lead up to the tournament.

The team took part in its first ever Wheelchair Rugby World Championship qualifying tournament in Nottwil, Switzerland, in April. The team went on to win all of their matches, defeating New Zealand for the first time to complete a clean sweep of victories.

According to one of Ireland’s most experienced Wheelchair Rugby players, John McCarthy, the team is appealing to the public to fund the trip to the Wheelchair Rugby World Championship.

“We are very reliant on fund raising to cover the costs of this trip and we are doing everything from sponsored cycles, table quizzes and bucket collections to raise money. I raised almost €4,500 in a sponsored marathon push in my hometown of Dunmanway, Co. Cork. I was delighted with the support.”

According to John wheelchair rugby has played a huge part in his life since he became disabled after an accident at the age of 18. “Being able to play this sport gave me a new lease of life. It has been a hugely important outlet and has helped me cope with my disability.”

John says wheelchair rugby is good for both the body and the mind and is helping many Irish men and women put their lives back together and to focus on the future. He said the sport gets people active again, keeps them fit and instead of focussing on their disability players concentrate on doing well in a game with their team mates.

The Irish squad of eight players and four staff have been preparing hard for the World Championship and face tough opponents in their opening game against Japan (Sunday, 5th August). They have other pool games against Denmark, Sweden, New Zealand and hosts Australia.