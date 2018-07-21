GOLF

American duo Kevin Kisner and Zach Johnson are the players to catch into today’s third round at the Open.

They’re both six-under par and one shot clear of the field ahead of teeing off at Carnoustie this afternoon.





Rory McIlroy’s very much in the hunt for a second ‘claret jug’ and will resume from 4-under at twenty-to-four.

Paul Dunne’s back out from two-over at 11 this morning.

Shane Lowry is looking for a new caddie after announcing he and Dermot Byrne are taking a break from working together.

The Offaly man has been working with Byrne since 2009, with their partnership emerging following Lowry’s Irish Open win that year.

A spokesman for Lowry said the pair are taking a break from working together for the upcoming schedule of tournaments in the US.

Lowry should have a new caddie for the Canadian Open next week.

SOCCER

Bohemians last night moved four-points clear of the relegation zone in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division.

Daniel Kelly scored twice in the Gypsies’ 6-nil win against basement side Bray at Dalymount Park.

A Conan Byrne brace helped St Pat’s come back from 1-nil down to defeat Limerick 2-1.

There’s one game in the First Division this evening where Longford host Wexford at half-seven.

U-C-D are five-points clear at the top of the second-flight after their 2-nil home win over Galway last night.

Republic of Ireland winger James McClean (pron: mac clane) has undergone a medical at SkyBet Championship side Stoke ahead of making a move from West Brom.

The Potters says they expect to complete the transfer this weekend.

McClean played 112 times for West Brom across three seasons.

Liverpool have let one of their goalkeepers go after completing a record deal for Alisson.

Danny Ward’s joined fellow Premier League side Leicester for an undisclosed fee.

The deal for Brazilian number one Alisson is believed to have cost 67 million pounds.



TRIBUTE GAME

The G-A-A have re-iterated their position that Páirc Uí Chaoimh won’t host the Liam Miller Tribute game.

They say a rule change would be required at Congress to allow the 45-thousand capacity venue be used for non gaelic games matches.

It’s also been stated that Cork County Board and Central Council have ‘no discretion’ to make an exception.

The Tribute match to the former Republic of Ireland, Celtic, Manchester United and Cork City midfielder will now be played at a sold-out Turners Cross on September 25th.

GAELIC GAMES

Dr Hyde Park plays host to a ‘must-win’ game for Roscommon and Donegal in group two of the Super 8s this evening.

Both teams are looking to recover from opening day defeats at Croke Park last weekend and defeat tonight would seriously dent their chances of reaching the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Roscommon have made two changes from their 18-point loss to Tyrone, with Sean McDermott and Brian Stack in for Niall Daly and Donie Smith.

Throw-in is at 5pm.

At 7pm, there’s a heavyweight meeting between old rivals Tyrone and Dublin at Omagh, with the sides aiming to build on opening day wins.

Cathal McCarron misses out with injury for the hosts but Colm Cavanagh is fit to start.

Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton is set to join legend John O’Leary as their record appearance maker on 197 games.

There’s a 7pm start at Healy Park.

Bernard Flynn with a Super 8’s weekend preview

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/bernard.mp3

The four provincial champions are in action in the T-G-4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship this afternoon.

Reigning All-Ireland and seven in-a-row Leinster champions Dublin face Cavan at Dunleer at 2pm.

Back-to-back Ulster queens Donegal face Tipperary at Castlerea at the same time.

St Brendan’s Park in Birr plays host to a double-header with Cork and Monaghan facing off at 3 while there’s a quarter-to-five start for the meeting of Waterford and Connacht champions Galway.

RUGBY

It’s been a disappointing day for Ireland’s sevens teams at the World Cup in San Francisco

Both the mens and womens sides were defeated in the early hours of this morning

The girls in green were beaten 45-0 by New Zealand at the quarter final stage – but still have fifth place to aim for when they play Russia tonight.

Ireland’s men lost 45-7 to South Africa in the last 16 of the competition – they’ll face Kenya in the Challenge Quarter-Final tomorrow.

CYCLING

Ireland’s Dan Martin is in ninth place heading into today’s 14th stage at the Tour de France.

He’s over five minutes behind the yellow jersey rider Geraint Thomas ahead of the 188-kilometre route from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Mende.

Defending champion Chris Froome trails his Sky team-mate Thomas by 99-seconds.

RACING

Magic Wand and Forever Together do battle for the third time in Saturday’s Darley Irish Oaks (5.30) at the Curragh as Aidan O’Brien bids for a 40th Irish Classic success.

Magic Wand beat her Ballydoyle stablemate in the Cheshire Oaks before finishing 11 lengths behind Forever Together when that filly landed the Oaks at Epsom. Royal Ascot brought about significant improvement in Magic Wand, winning the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes in impressive fashion, while Forever Together came up short on her most recent start when finding four-year-old Urban Fox too good in the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes.

O’Brien, who will be chasing a sixth win in the fillies’ Classic and, unusually, his first Irish Classic of the year, sent out Bracelet to complete the Ribblesdale-Irish Oaks double in 2014, while the latest to achieve the Epsom-Curragh Oaks double was Enable 12 months ago. The master trainer is also represented by Bye Bye Baby.

The William Haggas-trained Sea Of Class is a big player according to the market. She won a Listed race at Newbury and went back to the same track to win a similar race by the same margin of two lengths, although perhaps not quite so eyecatchingly as previously. The filly did not race as a juvenile and will only be having her fourth start at the Curragh.

There is €120,000 up for grabs in the Group 2 Friarstown Stud Minstrel Stakes (4.55) where the market is likely to be headed by the ex-American St Patrick’s Day who shaped with promise on his last visit to the track.

The first of eight races at the Curragh is due off at 2.35 and the going is good to firm.

Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D Higgins was in attendance for last night’s Midlands National meeting at Kilbeggan and he witnessed a thrilling finish at the Westmeath venue as Declan Queally’s Bee A Beneficiary prevailed in a three-way go for glory in the Best Dressed Lady Competition At Kilbeggan Races Handicap Hurdle.

The mount of Donagh Meyler managed to get the better of Randall’s Aoibhinn, who finished with a flourish under Mark Bolger, and Ourmanmassini, a prolific point-to-point who went down fighting for Gordon Elliott.

Friday night’s fixture at Kilbeggan couldn’t have started any brighter for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend, with the pair landing the first two races on the card.

Robin De Carlow survived a couple of late jumping errors to land the opening Tom McCormack Memorial Cup Mares Maiden Hurdle in the colours of the Supreme Racing Club before Dreamtide, a half-sister to Mullins talented dual-purpose performer Wicklow Brave, opened her account over hurdles at the first time of asking in the Coola Maiden Hurdle.