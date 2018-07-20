SOCCER

Michael Duffy scored a stunning volley to help Dundalk beat Levadia Tallinn 2-1 at Oreil Park last night

A 3-1 aggregate victory puts the Lilywhites through to the second qualifying round of the Europa League, where they will play A-E-K Larnaca.





Shamrock Rovers are out of the tournament.

The conceded an extra time goal to draw 1 all with A-I-K Stockholm in Sweden and lose 2-1 on aggregate.

Derry City won 2-1 at Dinamo Minsk, but lost their tie 3-2 on aggregate.



Shamrock Rovers forced A-I-K to extra time before eventually making their exit.

Dan Carr found the net after 19-minutes in Stockholm to level the tie.

But a Nicolas Stefanelli strike 4-minutes into extra time saw A-I-K win 2-1 on aggregate.

Derry City went out despite winning in Belarus.

Goals from Ronan Hale and Alaistar Roy saw Kenny Shiels side beat Dinamo Minsk 2-1.

Derry go out of the competition 3-2 on aggregate.



After calling off their strike action with their overdue wages finally paid, Bray Wanderers return to the field of play this evening.

The Seagulls are without a manager for their trip to Bohemians following Martin Russell’s resignation this week.

Kick off at Dalymount is at 7.45.

Another troubled club – Limerick – also make the trip to Dublin this evening to face St. Pat’s.

Kick off at Richmond is at 8.

First Division leaders UCD welcome Galway United to Belfield this evening.

Drogheda start the night five-points adrift of the Students ahead of the visit of Athlone.

It’s third plays fourth in Ballybofey, with Finn Harps entertaining Shelbourne.

While Cobh make the trip to Stradbrook to face Cabinteely.



CYCLING

It’s a day for the sprinters on the 13th stage of the Tour de France.

After yesterday’s finish on the Alpe D’Huez, today’s is a largely flat 153-mile trek to Valence.

Geraint Thomas spends his second day in yellow after increasing his lead over Chris Froome with stage victory yesterday.

Dan Martin remains in tenth on general classification, but 5-minutes and 11-seconds down on yellow.



RACING

Gordon Elliott, who has made a habit of winning Nationals, will be attempting to add Kilbeggan’s Midlands version to a list that includes two at Aintree and numerous others, including the Irish, Kerry, Munster and Ulster versions.

Elliott is three-handed in the feature of the year at Killbeggan, with Thunder And Roses and Rogue Angel – Irish National heroes for Sandra Hughes and Mouse Morris – having their first runs for the trainer after joining him from Morris. Elliott is also represented by the JP McManus-owned Timiyan.

Kilbeggan is home territory for the O’Leary brothers’ Gigginstown operation and in addition to Thunder And Roses and Rogue Angel they are represented by top-weight Wounded Warrior as they bid to win the prize for the second time following Ravished in 2015.

Wounded Warrior, successful over a longer trip at the Punchestown festival in April on his most recent start, is one of two runners for Noel Meade, who is also represented by Major Destination.

The seven-race jumps card at Kilbeggan begins at 5.55 and the going is good, good to firm in places.

Willie Mullins’ long-serving vet Tim Brennan has been cleared of committing a corrupt or fraudulent practice following a two-day BHA inquiry into whether he passed on inside information to his brother Michael about an injury picked up by Faugheen that ruled him out of the 2016 Champion Hurdle.

Michael Brennan laid Faugheen for the Champion Hurdle, but a disciplinary panel concluded that it “has not been proved to the appropriate standard that Timothy Brennan was the source of any confidential information to his brother”.

The disciplinary panel – formed of chairman Philip Curl, Jodie Mogford and Diana Powles – concluded that there were a number of other realistic possibilities for the source of such information.

A statement released through Brennan’s solicitor, Smithwick, read: “Tim Brennan and his wife Olivia wish to express their gratitude to the disciplinary panel for its decision in absolving Tim of all wrongdoing and allowing him the opportunity to clear his name. From the outset, Tim fully co-operated with the BHA inquiry, made himself available for interview without legal representation and provided his telephone records without having reviewed them in advance. He, at all times, maintained his innocence, adhering to professional integrity and confidentiality.”

It continued: “This inquiry has been extremely stressful for the Brennan family but Tim has, from the outset, been resolute in his determination to clear his name. For this reason he sought to give full and frank evidence, being subjected to a comprehensive and strident cross-examination by Queen’s Counsel on behalf of the BHA over many hours. It is, indeed, reassuring that the panel, not only held Tim Brennan was not subject professionally to the jurisdiction of the BHA but it went further to comment upon Tim’s truthfulness and integrity. It found that he was neither responsible for divulging confidential information nor involved in any wrongdoing.”

Kevin Prendergast’s Motashakel justified his 7/2 favouritism as he stormed home to clinch the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden in the dying strides under jockey Chris Hayes.

The son of Olympic Glory was positioned in third until the final furlong where he was pushed along to contest the lead with Joseph O’Brien’s Syrena and Jessica Harrington’s Channel Suffer, just managing to just edge ahead at the line to secure victory by a neck.

It was a winning debut for Tom Mullins’ Mia Mento ridden by Niall McCullagh in the opening Foran Equine Irish EBF Auction Maiden over six furlongs at Leopardstown.

The 14/1 shot, who has an entry in the Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes, got the better of 6/4 favourite Tiple for Fozzy Stack under jockey Chris Hayes, prevailing by a short head close home.