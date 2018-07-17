Soccer

The Bray Wanderers players will serve strike notice today.

This comes after the club failed to meet the deadline set by the FAI to pay their squad’s unpaid wages.





Bray Wanderers have been banned from registering new signings and have also been withdrawn from the Scottish Challenge Cup.

The players have not been paid since the 25th May.

It has also emerged the players at Limerick are considering strike action over unpaid wages.

On a more positive note for Irish soccer,

Cork City resume their Champions League campaign in Poland this evening.

They trail 1-nil heading into the second leg of their first-round encounter against Legia Warsaw.

If Cork lose the tie their European campaign will still continue in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Athletics

Phil Healy has set another new Irish record, clocking 22-point-99 seconds in the 200 metres at the Cork City Sports.

The Bandon athlete finished third behind Canadian winner Crystal Emmanuel, but still went three-hundredths faster than Sarah Reilly’s old record from the 2001 World Championships.

Healy is delighted at setting another new national record:

Marcus Lawler has become the second-fastest Irishman of all-time over 200 metres by clocking 20.4 seconds.

He finished second behind Zambia’s Sidney Siame.

Only Paul Hession has run faster, with 20.3 from eleven years ago.

GAA

Mayo’s Barry Moran is to retire from inter-county football.

The Castlebar Mitchel’s clubman has decided to hand up his boots to take up a new position with his job aboard.

The 32-year-old made his Championship debut for the Westerners against Roscommon in 2005.

Liam Kearns has committed to a 4th year in charge of the Tipperary senior footballers.

CYCLING

Dan Martin lies 24th on the general classification heading into today’s 10th stage of the Tour de France.

The race resumes after yesterday’s rest day with the first of this year’s mountain stages.

RACING

Over €145,000 worth of prizemoney is up for grabs in Killarney this evening, Dave Keena looks ahead…

The going in Killarney is currently good overall, with some areas of the National Hunt track good-to-firm.

Radio Kerry will have live commentary and reports from Killarney Races with thanks to National Tile Killarney.

Cross channel,

Beverley starts at 2 with the going good to firm

Bath is off at 10 past 2 with the going firm

Chelmsford begins at 20 past 2 with the going standard to slow

Worcester starts at 10 to 6 with the going good

Thirsk is underway at 10 past 6