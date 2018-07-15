SOCCER

The 2018 World Cup concludes this afternoon, with Croatia and France each looking to write their names into the history books.

The Croatians have never been to the decider before and are aiming to win their first ever World Cup trophy.





Meanwhile, France’s players are aiming to replicate the heroes of 1998 and secure their second tournament victory.

Ivan Perisic is a doubt for Croatia having missed training on Friday – while France appear to have a clean bill of health.

Kick off at the Luzhniki Stadium is at 4.



TENNIS

Novak Djokovic aims to win his 4th Wimbledon men’s singles title today when he goes up against evin Anderson on centre court from 2 o’clock.

The final comes less than 24 hours from Djokovic’s thrilling 5 set semi final win over Rafa Nadal.

Anderson had a similarly lengthy path to the final.

The South African took over 6 and half hours to see off John Isner in their final four clash.



GAA

Kilkenny face Limerick this afternoon with a place in the All-Ireland Hurling semi finals up for grabs.

Brian Cody’s side will be eager to bounce back from their Leinster final defeat to Galway, but will be without the influential Walter Walsh who misses the game through injury.

Limerick will be boosted by the return of Sean Finn and Darragh O’Donovan who both missed last weekends win over Carlow.



A STUNNING goal off the sod by Grace O’Brien in the fourth minute of injury time secured a smash-and-grab 1-14 to 2-10 victory for Tipperary over Offaly in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship at The Ragg.

The result moves Tipperary into pole position for a Quarter-Final spot along with Dublin, with Offaly needing to overcome Group 2 table-toppers Cork in the last series of round-robin games to keep their hopes alive.

It was tough on Mike Wall’s gang as they controlled the game in the second half thanks to Sarah Harding, Debbie Flynn, Michaela Morkan and player of the match Róisín Egan. Mind you, Tipp were excellent in the opening period, Cáit Devane hitting five points, but they still trailed by 2-3 to 0-8 at half time due to goals from Siobhán Flannery and Harding.

Team captain Orla O’Dwyer – playing her second full match of the day after lining out for the footballers earlier– equalised with a sublime score but Offaly were three in front entering added-on time and apparently on their way.

The game turned on two Devane frees drilled into the square from 30m. The first was deflected over the bar to cut the deficit to two. The second was blocked, only for O’Brien to strike first time and rattle the net, to the delight of the home supporters and desperation of the visitors.

Dublin produced a second-half rally to record a 1-14 to 0-13 win over Wexford at the Bellefield complex in Enniscorthy.

Orla Began and Linda Bolger swapped points early on and the sides were level on 0-3 each after 18 minutes. Joanne Dillon was among the scorers as Wexford hit the next three to open up some daylight and lead by 0-7 to 0-4 at the interval.

Dublin were a different team in the latter period, hitting four points without replay to hit the front. Stacey Kehoe and Bolger steadied the ship for the home team but a goal and two points by Beagan put clear space between them.

Anais Curran hit a brace for Wexford but Dublin goalie Faye McCarthy landed two huge scores from frees to cement the verdict.

All-Ireland champions Cork made it four wins from four as they ran out 3-21 to 0-6 winners over Meath in Trim.

The 2017 Intermediate victors were competitive in the opening period, with Megan Thynne, Clare Coffey and Amy Gaffney working hard. Recently-married Orla Cotter hit four points for Cork, while Ashling Thompson and Julia White weighed in with two apiece. Jane Dolan (free) and Maggie Randall were on the mark for the Royals and it was 0-10 to 0-2 at the change of ends.

Cork upped the tempo after the restart and added a goal and three points within five minutes of the resumption. Niamh McCarthy hand-passed the major and she registered a second in similar fashion. Paudie Murray introduced Amy O’Connor and Orla Cronin off the bench and O’Connor responded with 1-4 from play.

Dolan brought her tally to four points from placed balls, while the recently-engaged Aoife Maguire drove over an excellent point as Meath kept battling but the result was never in doubt.

In Group 2, Waterford gave themselves a huge chance of reaching the knockout stages for the first time in their history and ended Limerick’s hopes with an all-the-way 2-11 to 0-15 triumph in a humdinger at Walsh Park.

First-half goals from Beth Carton and Kaiesha Tobin inside the opening quarter gave the hosts a firm foundation early on, particularly with Carton showing customary accuracy from placed balls. Limerick’s own sharpshooter, Niamh Mulcahy was supreme into the wind however and shot six of her 10 points to make it 2-5 to 0-8 at half time.

Declan Nash’s team moved to within one but Niamh Rockett and Carton kept Waterford’s noses in front. Their aspirations were dented when they were reduced to 14 for the third game in a row after Sibéal Harney was shown a second yellow card with eight minutes left.

Limerick threw everything into the closing stages and a Rebecca Delee point in injury time left the minimum between them but Carton had the final say, to bring her own tally to 1-10 and secure a famous win for Declan O’Rourke’s Déise girls.

A draw against Clare will be enough to bag that Quarter-Final spot and the Bannerwomen will be going into the tie on the back of a 4-13 to 0-1 defeat by Kilkenny in Ballyraggett.

Miriam Walsh hit a hat-trick of goals for the League champions and Denise Gaule nailed 1-4 but it was far too easy, as Clare had just a point from Chloe Morey to show for their efforts. Kilkenny go top of the table and will play Galway to decide who takes the prized automatic Semi-Final berth.

ROWING

The 2018 Irish Championships continued in excellent conditions on day two of the three-day regatta at the National Rowing Centre in Farran Wood, Cork.

The championships, which have attracted 1,600 athletes from all over the country to the regatta on Inniscarra Lake, have enjoyed near perfect conditions with quality racing throughout the weekend so far.

Some close races were fought in finals from early morning with Queen’s University Belfast Ladies Boat Club (QUBLBC) beating UCD to claim the first championships title in the Women’s Novice Eights.

However UCD Boat Club took the win in the Men’s Intermediate Eights in a tight race that saw Cork Boat Club place second and Dublin University Boat Club take third.

Enniskillen Royal Boat Club (ERBC) had an excellent win in the Men’s Junior coxed fours, finishing well ahead of Colaiste Iognaid from Galway who fought hard to push Castleconnell Boat Club into third. ERBC also retained their title as champions of the Women’s junior eights.

The Skibbereen duo of Lydia Heaphy and Marie Piggott won the Women’s Intermediate double sculls ahead of Kilorglin Rowing Club and Neptune RC respectively, while Mollie Curry of Coleraine Grammar School was named champion of the women’s junior single sculls.

Shandon Boat Club won the Men’s junior quadruple sculls while Skibbereen Rowing Club took the senior quads title.

Ronan Byrne of UCC, who recently joined the U23 Irish rowing team and will compete at the U23 World Championships in Poznan, Poland, later this month, won the Men’s intermediate single sculls while former Irish international athlete, Lisa Dilleen of Cork Boat Club, took the title in the Women’s senior single sculls.

In the mid-afternoon, in an unusual and equally impressive feat, Rowing Ireland’s recently appointed CEO, Michelle Carpenter also took to the water, winning her race with Lady Elizabeth Boat Club in the Women’s Masters Eights.

Results – Championship Races

Women’s senior pairs: Skibbereen RC (A McCarthy, N Casey)

Women’s senior single sculls: Cork BC (L Dilleen)

Women’s intermediate double sculls: Skibbereen RC (L Heaphy, M Pigott)

Women’s club single sculls: Neptune RC (J Poh)

Women’s novice eights: Queens University Belfast Ladies BC (M Newell, I Clark, L McVea, L Murphy, A Parke, J Mulhall, V White, E Cunningham, C Carson)

Women’s junior eights: Enniskillen RBC (C Leonard, A Corry, V Wilson, C Leonard, J Long, M Donnelly, Z McCutcheon, C Fee, S Dolan)

Women’s junior single sculls: Coleraine Grammar School (M Curry)

Men’s senior quadruple sculls: Skibbereen RC (K Mannix, D O’ Driscoll, J Ryan, A Burns)

Men’s intermediate eights: UCD BC (N Herlihy, R Brown, T Earley, M Noonan, D Somers, J Ronaldson, R Browne, C Murphy, S Fitzsimons)

Men’s intermediate single sculls: UCC RC (R Byrne)

Men’s club single sculls: Carlow RC (F O’ Driscoll)

Men’s novice eights: UCD BC (L Whelan, D Little-Cahill, C Brady, J Gerring, F Madden, R Hynes, J Kerins, A Kelly, O Reid)

Men’s junior quadruple sculls: Shandon BC (E Gaffney, L Hayes-Nally, J Dorney, A Byrne)

RACING

The action at Sligo today may not be deep on quality but the track could potentially play host to history in the making as Patrick Mullins will be bidding to become the winning-most amateur rider as he partners Queens Boulevard in the concluding bumper (5.20) for his father Willie.

Mullins drew level with Ted Walsh, who holds the long standing record, on 545 winners with victory at Limerick on Saturday and a win at Sligo would secure yet another notable landmark in an honour-laden career for the 10-time champion amateur.

By the time Mullins takes the ride on Queens Boulevard, Willie may well have recorded a double, as the champion trainer has a couple of leading fancies at the track.

First up, Cool Colonnade will be a rare runner for Requinto over hurdles in the opening Don’t Miss Ladies Day At Sligo Maiden (2.05), the gelding making his debut for Mullins under Paul Townend.

He’s expected to go close, as is stablemate Passage Vendome, who is a short-priced favourite to win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Rated Novice Hurdle, again under Townend.

The first at Sligo is off at 2.05 and the ground is good to firm.

Aidan O’Brien’s Kew Gardens cemented his St Leger claims with a smooth success in the Group 1 Juddmonte Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp under Ryan Moore.

O’Brien and Moore, who had earlier teamed up to take the July Cup at Newmarket with US Navy Flag, made the dash to Paris worthwhile, with Kew Gardens staying on best to beat Neufbosc quite comfortably.

Off the back of the performance Paddy Power trimmed Kew Gardens into odds of just 100-30 for the St Leger at Doncaster.

US Navy Flag carved himself a niche in racing history when completing a Newmarket Group 1 triple crown of the Middle Park, Dewhurst and Darley July Cup.

That tells only half the story as his trainer Aidan O’Brien, conqueror of most of the peaks in Europe, is looking to scale The Everest, the fabulously rich sprint at Randwick in Australia in October, with this “amazing horse”.

The astonishment was that the three-year-old managed to shake off three attempts this year to convert him into a Group 1-winning miler, when he would not back down but had come up short.

“He’s unbelievable,” said O’Brien of his fourth July Cup winner but the first since Australian import Starspangledbanner eight years ago.

“What threw us was that he was able to win a Dewhurst, after setting a strong pace, and he nearly won an Irish Guineas, probably the toughest mile any horse can run.

“He was absolutely out on his head in the final furlong but still kept trying, so he’s an unbelievable little horse to be doing that.”

“He’ll probably have a little rest now, he’s had a tough time, then we’ll train him for The Everest.”

