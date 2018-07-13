SOCCER

Dundalk have celebrated another memorable European victory.

Stephen Kenny’s men opened their Europa League campaign with a 1-nil win over Lavadia Tallinn in Estonia last night.





Dylan Connolly’s goal hands the Lillywhites a great chance to progress to the second qualifying round, as they will have home advantage in the second leg at Oreil Park next week.

Derry City and Shamrock Rovers have a much bigger task.

The Candystripes lost 2-nil to Dinamo Minsk at the Brandywell, while A-I-K Stockholm beat Rovers 1-nil in Tallaght.

Rovers manager Stephen Bradley is certain his team can bounce back in Sweden



TENNIS

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic go head to head in an eagerly awaited Wimbledon semi-final on Centre Court this afternoon.

It will be the first Grand Slam meeting between the two rivals in over three years.

The pair have only played twice at Wimbledon before.

Djokovic retired hurt when they met in the last 4 in 2007, but beat Nadal in the 2011 final.

Djokovic has been struggling with injury, but thinks he is heading back to his best

The winner will play either John Isner or Kevin Anderson in Sunday’s final.

The last four encounter between the eight and ninth seeds open today’s proceedings on Centre Court.



GAELIC GAMES

Tyrone have named an unchanged team for tomorrow’s All Ireland Super 8s opener against Roscommon at Croke Park.

Mickey Harte has kept faith with the same 15 players that started last week’s win over Cork.

It’s Minor Football Final night in both Ulster and Connacht.

Galway defend their Connacht crown against Roscommon at Doctor Hyde Park at half-seven.

Derry are aiming to win their third Ulster title in four seasons, they face Monaghan at the Athletics Ground at 8pm.

Wicklow and Kildare meet in their Leinster Minor Football semi-final replay at Aughrim at 7.



CYCLING

Today’s stage seven is the longest of this year’s Tour de France.

The transitional leg will take the peloton 231-kilometres.

Ireland’s Dan Martin will be aiming to build on his stage win yesterday.

RACING

All eyes will be on Newmarket on Friday where the Jessica Harrington-trained Alpha Centauri – the star of the Flat season so far – contests the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes.

The daughter of Mastercraftsman stormed home to land the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, and was an impressive winner of the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh in May.

Aidan O’Brien will be represented by last year’s Duchess of Cambridge Stakes winner Clemmie.

Having been beaten twice this season by Alpha Centauri, O’Brien will be hopeful that Clemmie can regain some of her previous form when she returns to arguably her favourite track.

The Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes sees nine go to the post with both O’Brien and Harrington represented.

O’Brien’s Gossamer Wings was only beaten by a short-head in the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot, and comes here in a rich vein of form, having won or placed in her previous three starts.

Harrington’s Chicas Amigas was seventh on her Royal Ascot debut in the Group 3 Albany Stakes, but with an impressive win on her maiden and as a respectable runner-up at Naas, she is not one to discount.

O’Brien’s final runner on the card is Mount Tabora in the Weatherbys British EBF Maiden Stakes. This son of Scat Daddy was only fifth on his previous start at the Curragh on Irish Derby day.

Irish Racing Previews

DOWNPATRICK

Friday, June 13

First Race: 3.05pm (7 races)

Jumps fans are well catered for on Friday evening at Downpatrick with the first of seven races due off at 3.05pm.

The highlight of this evenings affair is the BMG Insurance Hurdle worth €15,000.00. County Meath trainer Gavin Cromwell’s Political Party is fresh off a win at Bellewstown and will be looking to continue his winning ways in the Northern venue.

Fellow Meath handler Gordon Elliott’s hopeful Count Simon seems to like it here after picking up a win on-course in June. Colin Bowe’s Tranquil Magic has not been seen since her last outing in October, and Bowe will be hopeful that her run will be a winning one.

Elsewhere on the card, the ITBA Mares Maiden Hurdle takes place at 4.15pm. This 2m2f contest sees eleven go to post, including Colin Bowe’s Inishbel, who’s previous outings have come on the point-to-point scene. Gordon Elliott’s Isle of Destiny has proved herself a useful sort and a recent course third may prove invaluable to this mares chances.

The North Down Marquees Handicap Hurdle goes to post at 4.50pm, and with thirteen runners on the card, it’s sure to be an exciting one. Ballymountain’s Eoin Doyle’ is represented by Weekend Offender, who is making his debut following a ten-month hiatus. This son of Lope de Vega will be tried with a first-time tongue-strap and hood, and Doyle will be hopeful this can improve the colt’s chances.

Tyrone’s Andrew Oliver saddles recent course and distance winner Touchedbyanangel in this race, and will be hoping to make it two on the bounce at the County Down venue.

Racing gets underway at Downpatrick at 3.05pm and the going is currently good-to-firm in places.

CORK

Friday, June 13

First Race: 5.45pm (7 races)

There is a host of action on offer at Cork on Friday evening with a total of seven races and a prize-pool of €95,500 up for grabs on the night.

The Little Hours Play After Racing Hurdle takes place at 7.50 and boasts a purse of €21,000. Seven go to post in this 2m4f hurdle, including Jessica Harrington’s Woodland Opera. This eight-year-old has been runner-up on his last two starts, and Harrington will be hoping that Barry Geraghty can guide this gelding across the finish line.

Willie Mullins sends Good Thyne Tara into this race under Paul Townend. A recent win at Ballinrobe and a runner-up in her previous run, she arrives to the Mallow venue in a rich vein of form.

Lieutenant Colonel for Gordon Elliott has been disappointing of late, however a newfound partnership with leading National Hunt jockey Rachael Blackmore, could prove key to the nine-year-old’s success.

Elsewhere at 7.20, the mallowprint.com Maiden Hurdle sees ten declarations, including Ask Harry for Wicklow trainer Phillip Rothwell. This six-year-old has previous experience on the pointing scene including a most recent second at Oldcastle, and makes his hurdling debut wearing a tongue-strap for the first time.

Joseph O’Brien’s Glocca Mora displayed promise after a recent third at Kilbeggan, and teams up with JJ Slevin once more.

Racing gets underway at Cork racecourse at 5.45pm and the going is currently good-to-firm with watering to take place.

Jim Bolger was in double form at Leopardstown last night, the highlight of which was the victory of the Vocalised filly Cimeara in the feature Group 3 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Stanerra Stakes.

The three-year-old, racing over the 1m6f trip for the first time, relished the trip under Kevin Manning to convincingly hold off favourite Sizzling by two-and-a-half lengths. She was led up by Daire Davis, who had ridden the first winner of his career earlier in the evening for the stable on 25-1 shot Signing Off in the 1m handicap.