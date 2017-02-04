BOXING

The National Elite Championships got underway last night with nine unanimous and three split decisions at the National Stadium in Dublin.

Former Elite champion Myles Casey, beat Eamon McNally, but his St Francis BC team-mate Tommy Casey lost to TJ Waite.

Mark McCole also won to set up a clash with European Elite bronze medallist Dean Walsh later.

Evan Metcalfe, Emmet Brennan, Fearghus Quinn, Stephen Broadhurst, Caoimhin Hynes, Michael Frayne, John Joe McDonagh, Anthony Brown and Cormac Long also had their hands raised in victory.

The tournament resumes this evening at 7.

GOLF

Byeong Hun An and Brendan Steele share top spot at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

At 10 under they’re 1 ahead of Martin Laird, Matt Kuchar, Sung Kang and Hideki Matsuyama.

Shane Lowry is 5 off the lead but Padraig Harnett missed the cut.

HORSE RACING

Lusk trainer Ado McGuinness registered a first ever treble for the stable at Dundalk last night, and to make it even more unique, it was achieved with three different jockeys.

After Ronan Whelan set the ball rolling on Specific Gravity, MacGuinness went on to land the two divisions of the concluding Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk Handicap. Declan McDonogh was at his forceful best to get the Dan Daly-owned Oor Jock up to land division one on his 102nd career start. It was the gelding’s first win at Dundalk and his first win in Ireland since August 2014.

The treble was completed by top-weight Guanabara Bay, who completed the stable treble by getting up late to land division two. The son of Clodovil also completed a double for rider Colin Keane and for Duleek owner Sean Gallagher.