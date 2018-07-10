St. Petersburg hosts the first of this year’s World Cup semi-finals tonight.

Belgium are looking to reach a first ever World Cup final.

Their opponents, France, are appearing in the semi-final stage for the sixth time and progressed to the final in both 1998 and 2006.

Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen says they will be paying particular attention to Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.





http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Vermaelen.wav

++++

Cork City kick off their Champions League campaign at a sold out Turners Cross tonight.

The S-S-E Airtricity League champions welcome their Polish counterparts Legia Warsaw to Leeside for a first qualifying round, first leg.

Kick off Leeside is at 7.45.

++++

Elsewhere, Celtic are in Armenia to face Alashkert.

That one kicks off at 5, Irish time.

TENNIS

Serena Williams plays her 13th Wimbledon singles quarter final this afternoon.

The seven-time champion takes on world number 52 Camila Giorgi in the second match on Centre Court.

Opening up proceedings on Centre is the meeting of 2016 runner-up Angelique Kerber and Daria Kasatkina playing a first ever Grand Slam quarter final.

Last year’s French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko takes on Dominika Cibulkova on Number One court.

And that match is followed by the meeting of Julia Goerges and Kiki Bertens.

Meanwhile, Juan Martin del Potro and Gilles Simon will resume their fourth round match this afternoon with Del Potro leading 2-sets to 1.

Fading light on Court 2 called a halt to the match when Simon had just claimed the third set.

CYCLING

Greg van Avermaet wears the leader’s yellow jersey for the fourth stage of the Tour de France.

The peloton makes a largely flat 195-kilometre trek from La Baule to Sarzeau today.

Dan Martin begins the stage 1-minute and 38-seconds behind the leader.

Racing

Today’s homecard is Roscommon.

The first off is at 10 to 6 with the going good to firm – good in places.

Wolverhampton starts at 1.45 with the going standard

Pontefract is off at 2 with the going Good to Firm

Brighton is underway at 20 to 6 with the going good to firm – firm in places.

Uttoxeter starts at 6 with the going good – good to firm in places.