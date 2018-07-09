GAA

Monaghan are the final team to secure their place in the inaugural Super 8’s.

Malachy O’Rourke’s side beat Laois by 19 points to 1-11 in their All Ireland Football fourth round qualifier in Navan yesterday.





Monaghan will play in the same group as Kerry, Galway and Kildare.

O’Rourke says the new format requires a cautious approach http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/cautious.mp3



Galway are Leinster Hurling Champions for the second year in a row.

The Tribesmen claimed the honour yesterday beating Kilkenny by 7 points in a replay of last weeks final.

The result means Galway progress straight through to the All-Ireland semi finals.

Kilkenny must overcome Limerick in the quarter finals if their bid to win a 37th All-Ireland title is to continue.

It could be a third game in 14 days for Brian Cody’s men, but he says the team have shown they are prepared for a battle http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/cody-2.mp3



GOLF

Russell Knox defeated Ryan Fox in a playoff in Ballylifin to claim just his second European Tour win of his career.

It makes him the first Scottish winner of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open since Colin Montgomerie in 2001.

There was no joy for the Irish competitors over the weekend – Shane Lowry and Rory McIlory finished best on 2 under par, 12 shots off the winning score.



ATHLETICS

Sarah Healy has brought Ireland’s gold medal tally at the European U18 Championships to 3.

The Blackrock runner claimed gold in the 1500 metres, winning in a championship record time.

It comes just 2 days after the 17 year old won the 3000 metres.



TENNIS

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams all aim to progress to the quarter finals of Wimbledon this afternoon.

Federer opens up centre court against Adrian Mannarino – who’s aiming to progress past the 4th round for the first time.

Karolina Pliskova – the only remaining top 10 seed in the women’s division – faces Kiki Bertens, who shocked Venu Williams in the last round.



SOCCER

Bray Wanderers have their 4th win of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season.

They broke a run of 3 games without a win beating Sligo Rovers by 2 goals to 1.



MOTORSPORT

Irish drivers scored a resounding victory over their British rivals in the annual Formula Vee Festival meeting at Mondello Park yesterday, in aid of the Laura Lynn Children’s Hospice. In the closely fought Final, the main race of the day, the home side took the top four places, with Colm Blackburn taking the lead from early pace setter Anthony Cross just before half distance, winning by just one tenth of a second after a ferocious duel all the way.

Relative newcomer Luke O’Faolain took a well deserved third spot, with Tim Probert the best of the visitors in fifth position. Dan Polley came out tops in the selco.ie National Championship round, with Graham Gant first to the flag in both of the races confined to the British visitors.

The Fitzgerald brothers won three races between them, with Mick taking two of the three Fiesta Zetec events and Brendan triumphing in one of the Fiesta ST outings, while David Parks, Keith Campbell and Se Martin Junior each had doubles in their classes.

RACING

There is racing today at Roscommon, where the first of a seven race card gets underway at 5.50.