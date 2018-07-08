GAELIC GAMES

Galway and Kilkenny meet at Semple Stadium this afternoon in the Leinster Senior Final replay.

The sides couldn’t be separated when they met last Sunday at Croke Park, with the game finishing 18 points apiece.





Both sides have named unchanged side from last weeks draw.



A place in the All Ireland football super 8’s is up for grabs at Páirc Tailteann where Laois and Monaghan go head to head.

It marks just the second time the counties will meet in the Championship.

Their last encounter six years ago saw the O’Moore County prevail in a Round Two Qualifier.

The winner of that tie will host Kerry over the weekend of July 21st or 22nd.

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship

Round 4 Qualifier

Tyrone 3-20 Cork 0-13

Donal Keenan speaking about the All-Ireland football qualifiers http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/dkeenan.mp3

Cork continued their seemingly inexorable progress towards the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championships Semi-Finals after a 1-27 to 1-12 win over Tipperary in the top-of-the-table clash at The Ragg.

Group winners progress directly to the last four, while runners-up and third-placed finishers compete in Quarter-Finals and the All-Ireland champions are sitting pretty at the summit of Group 2 with a very healthy score difference as the only team with a 100 per cent record after three games.

Offaly defeated Wexford by 1-18 to 1-12 at St Brendan’s Park to move into second, on a marginally better score differential than Tipperary, and Dublin, who accounted for Meath by 2-11 to 0-8 in Trim.

Cork established their supremacy early on with the ultra-consistent Amy O’Connor slotting two points, and Orla Cronin, Ashling Thomson and Orla Cotter – back from her recent marriage – on target for Cork to lead early by 0-5 to 0-1.

Tipperary showcased their improvement in recent weeks by steadying the ship, with the Championship’s leading scorer Cáit Devane finding the target as they brought it back to 0-7 to 0-4 but Julia White accelerated onto a Niamh McCarthy pass before finishing clinically for a goal to put six between the teams.

Aoife Murray had a shot from a penalty deflect over soon after and though Róisí Cahill goaled for Tipp, it was 1-14 to 1-6 to Paudie Murray’s charges at the break.

Devane brought her tally to six points from frees but Cork were on fire, finishing with 11 different scorers, Katrina Mackey edging just ahead of Orla Cronin as the Leesiders’ leading scorer with five points from play.

Offaly laid the groundwork for their victory in the first half, at the end of which they led by double scores, 0-10 to 0-5. Sarah Harding did a lot of the damage for the hosts with three points from play, while Anais Curran had a brace for Wexford.

The second half was very entertaining but Offaly were always able to maintain their advantage. Siobhán Flannery’s goal from a free was a crucial score, while Michaela Morkan and Becky Bryant also raised white flags, and Harding brought her tally to five points.

Wexford dug deep and Chloe Foxed pounced for a goal but they could never reel in their opponents and with no points from three games, need a miracle to advance to the knockout stages.

Dublin led Meath by 1-7 to 0-3 before moving comfortably to an important win that keeps their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

SOCCER

Croatia have beaten hosts Russia on penalties to advance to the semi finals of the World Cup.

It finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and 2 all after extra time.

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakatic scored the winning spot kick to give Croatia a 4-3 win in the shootout.

Croatia will face England in the semi finals on Wednesday.

Marc McCadden speaking about the World Cup http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/markm.mp3

There’s one game this afternoon in the SSE Airtricity league Premier Division.

Bottom side Bray Wanderers look to build on their recently impressive home form as they play host to Sligo Rovers from 4 o’clock.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy will go into the final day of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open as best of the Irish contenders.

The Holywood native will tee off this morning from 1 under par.

Shane Lowry and Simon Thornton are next best, the pair will resume from level par.

Paul Dunne and Graeme McDowell are 1 over par heading in to the final day.

Erik van Rooyen is the man to catch at the top of the leaderboard.

The South African holds a 4 stroke lead on 14 under par.



CYCLING

The second stage of the Tour de France is scheduled to kick off this morning.

Fernando Gaviria of Colombia will wear the yellow jersey into todays 182 km trek after claiming the first stage yesterday.



MOTORSPORT

Lewis Hamilton starts on pole position for his home British F1 Grand Prix this afternoon.

He shares the front row with title rival Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton trails the championship leader by a single point going into the race.

Vettel’s Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen goes from third – while Valtteri Bottas is fourth on the grid for Mercedes.

The race is at 2.10.

RACING

Aidan O’Brien sent a sizeable contingent to contest some very valuable races at Belmont Park last evening, and despite the disappointing defeat of Mendelssohn in the Grade 3 Dwyer Stakes earlier in the evening, all was far from lost as tough filly Athena proved more than good enough in the Grade 1 Belmont Oaks Invitational Stakes.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, the daughter of Irish Derby-winning sire Camelot made relentless headway from mid-division and stormed clear inside the final furlong to beat Thewayiam by two-and-a-half lengths and bring home a first prize of almost €450,000.

There are 2 race meetings here at home today.

Fairyhouse hosts a 7 race card with the first going to post at 1:50.

There’s also racing at Limerick with the first race getting underway at 2:05.