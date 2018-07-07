SOCCER

England look to reach World Cup semi finals for the first time since 1990 this afternoon when they meet Sweden at the Samara Arena.

Gareth Southgate’s side come into the tie on the back of a dramatic penalty shootout win over Colombia, while the Swede’s edged out Switzerland by 1 goal to nil.





Russia face Croatia in the last quarter final of the tournament from 7pm.

Yesterday, France and Belgium each qualified for the semi finals with respective wins over Uruguay and Brazil.

In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division,

Dundalk have stretched their lead at the top of the table to 4 points following tonights results.

Chris Shields and Patrick Hoban scored second half goals as The Lilywhites came from 1 – 0 down to secure a 3-1 win on the road to St Patricks Athletic.

Second placed Cork City dropped 2 points at home as they finished scoreless with Shamrock Rovers.

Derry City enjoyed a 2 – 1 win over Limerick.

Bohemians and Waterford finished 1- all.

GOLF

Shane Lowry and Simon Thornton are best of the Irish heading into the weekend at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The pair will tee off later this morning from 2 under par.

Rory McIlroy is next best on 1 under, with Graeme McDowell on level par.

Paul Dunne just made the cut – the Wicklow man will resume from 1 over.

Ryan Fox, Erik Van Rooyen and Matthieu Pavon are tied for first on 8 under par.

GAA

Six counties look to seal their place in the inaugral All-Ireland Football Super 8’s today.

The pick of the ties takes place in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise where Cork and Tyrone go head to head.

Kildare look to carry the momentum of their win over Mayo into their game with Fermanagh.

The opening game of the day gets underway at 3 when Roscommon play Armagh.

In hurling,

Both All-Ireland Preliminary Quarter-Finals take place today with each set to throw in at 7pm.

The winners of Westmeath and Wexford will face Clare in the last 8.

Carlow and Limerick Limerick face off for the right to face the winners of tomorrow’s Leinster final.

TENNIS

An exciting day of action awaits at Wimbledon.

2 time champion Rafael Nadal opens up centre court against Alex De Minaur of Australia.

Novak Djokovic plays the final match on centre court against Britain’s Kyle Edmund.

Women’s World Number 1 Simona Halep looks to seal her place in the 4th round against Su-Wei Hsieh.

RACING

It is the fourth and final day of Bellewstown’s four-day July festival where the feature race is the Fast Shipping Bellewstown Handicap Hurdle (6.20), worth €30,000 in prize-money.

A field of 11 are set to face the starter with the locally-trained Dixie Lee, from the Ratoath stable of Dermot McLoughlin, likely to feature towards the top of the betting following her impressive recent win at Down Royal. Mark Enright takes the ride.

The first of seven jump races is due off at 4.45 and the going is good to firm.

Naas plays host to a seven-race Flat card with the first event of the afternoon set to go off at 2.15.

The most valuable contest of the day is the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap (4.35), with €25,000 up for grabs, and the Eddie Lynam-trained Soffia is sure to be popular with punters following her recent success at Down Royal.

The going at Naas is good to firm, good in places.

Donnacha O’Brien will be reunited with Saxon Warrior, on whom he won the 2,000 Guineas, in today’s Coral-Eclipse Stakes at Sandown, and the in-form jockey warmed up for therace by riding a winner aboard Amthaal at Bellewstown.

Trained by brother Joseph, Amthaal got a lovely run on the rail under O’Brien, before coming home well to take the Irish Mirror Maiden.

Indeed, O’Brien’s chances of big-race glory aboard Saxon Warrior were given a boost by the fact that Derby winner Masar has been ruled out of the race.

Peter Fahey’s Court Tycoon showed plenty of heart to open his account over hurdles at Wexford last evening, with the Winning Ways Titan Syndicate-owned six-year-old jumping boldly at the last to seal the deal.

The gelded son of Court Cave was ridden to victory by Cortown, County Meath rider Roger Loughran, who this evening made his return to action after fracturing ribs and bruising a lung in the Connacht National at Roscommon last month.

The winning rider paid tribute to Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board chief medical officer Dr Adrian McGoldrick after the success, as the well-respected figure had previously pushed for safer back protectors to be worn by riders, which ensured Loughran wasn’t more severely injured in his Roscommon fall.