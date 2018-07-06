GOLF

Kerry’s Michael Coote is tied for 9th going into the final round of the Irish Seniors Close Championship.

He’s 9 shots off the lead after rounds of 74 and 77.





Four-time winner Maurice Kelly from Naas leads by two strokes.



Day 2 of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is under way at Ballyliffin.

Padraig Harrington is best of the Irish challenge, starting from four under and one back from leader Ryan Fox at 1.30.

SOCCER

Edinson Cavani is a major doubt for Uruguay’s World Cup quarter final with France later.

The PSG striker, who has scored three times so far in the tournament, looks unlikely to start because of a hamstring injury.

That starts at 3, while at 7 five-time champions Brazil take on Belgium.



SSE Airtricity League Premier Division leaders Dundalk can maintain their two point advantage at the top of the table tonight.

They travel to St Pats at 7.45.

At the same time second place Cork host in-form Shamrock Rovers, Derry City play Limerick and Bohemians travel to Waterford.



TENNIS

After last year’s Women’s champion was dumped out of Wimbledon yesterday, Roger Federer will be hoping to avoid the same fate today.

The 8-time champion is in third round action against German world number 64 Jan-Lennard Struff on centre court.

There’s also a second round match to be completed, with fourth seed Alexander Zverev resuming two sets to one down against Taylor Fritz.

In the women’s draw, 9th seed Venus Williams has a third round meeting with Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.

7th seed Karolina Pliskova is also in action, taking on Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu.

And seven time champion Serena Williams is also looking for a place in round four, up against France’s Kristina Mladenovic.



RACING

It is day three of Bellewstown’s four-day July meeting on Friday where the popular County Meath course plays host to an eight-race mixed card beginning at 5pm.

The Seamus Mulvaney Crockafotha Handicap Hurdle (7.50) is worth €16,500 in prize-money and it has attracted a competitive field of 16. The betting is likely to be headed by the Henry De Bromhead-trained Rio Lobo who won a maiden hurdle at Tramore on his most recent outing.

Gordon Elliott was among the winners at Bellewstown on Thursday thanks to Batts Rock and he will fancy his chances of winning the Thatch Bar And Restaurant Novice Hurdle (8.25) with Downpatrick winner Count Simon.

The going at Bellewstown is good to firm.

There is jumping action at Wexford on Friday evening where the first of seven races is due off at 5.20.

With €15,000 worth of prize-money up for grabs, it is no surprise to see a quality field line-up for the Brendan Cullimore Electrical Novice Chase (7.00). The Noel Meade-trained Le Martalin takes on Ornua from the Henry De Bromhead stable in what promises to be a pulsating duel between the pair.

Better B Quick was a winner at the last Wexford fixture 16 days ago and he tries to follow up in the Michael Moore Mercedes-Benz & Volkswagen, Portarlington & Athlone Handicap Chase (8.10) under JJ Slevin.

The going at Wexford is good to firm, good in places.

The Supreme Racing Syndicate, who have owned some top-notch horses down through the years with Willie Mullins, look as though they’ll have plenty to shout about with the champion trainer this summer thanks to Shoulda Lied, runaway winner of the concluding maiden hurdle at Tipperary.

Ridden by Paul Townend, Shoulda Lied absolutely bolted up and looks a nice handicapper to go to war with for the coming months.

Joey Sasa, fourth in last year’s Galway Hurdle, advertised his claims for winning the race this year when beating a very good field in today’ Grade 3 Kevin McManus Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary.

Despite putting down at the last hurdle, the Noel Meade-trained gelding kept on well in the hands of Sean Flanagan.

Joey Sasa was trimmed into odds of 12-1 from 20s by Paddy Power after the success.