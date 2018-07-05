Soccer

Juventus (pron: you-ven-tuss) managing director Giuseppe (PR: Jus-sep-pea) Marotta says he won’t be commenting on reports they’ve made a bid for Cristiano Ronaldo.

It’s suggested the Italian club have offered Real Madrid 100-million euro for the five-time footballer of the year.





Ronaldo hinted that he was considering his future with Real after winning a fifth Champions League title in May.

Gaelic Games

Galway last night won a first ever Bord Gais Energy Leinster Under-21 Hurling Championship at the first attempt, and in the most dramatic fashion.

Sean Bleahane’s goal in added time of exta-time saw Galway beat Wexford on a scoreline of 4-21 to 2-26 at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise.

That all came after an Ian Carthy goal for Wexford in the sixth minute of injury time levelled the match.

While Cork are Munster Under-21 champions for the first time since 2007.

Denis Ring’s side were 2-23 to 1-13 winners over Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Jack O’Connor scored 1-2, while Declan Dalton contributed 7-points of that total.

Boxing

It was a mixed day for Irish boxers at the Brandenburg Youth Cup in Germany.

David Oliver Joyce reached the quarter finals with a points win over Mert Caliskan of Germany.

Dublin Docklands light welterweight Pierce O’Leary also reached the quarter finals with a unanimous decision victory

But there were defeats for both Christian Preston and Jack Lawlor.

More Irish Boxers enter the fray today Owen McDonagh of Leeside Lough, Sean Crowley, John-Paul Hale and Ownie McDonagh from the St. Anne’s club all step through the ropes.

They’ll be joined by David Oliver Joyce, who faces a Kazak opponent after winning his last-16 bout yesterday.

TENNIS

Marin Cilic will resume his Wimbledon second round match today.

Rain called an early halt to his tie with Argentina’s Guido Pello, with the men’s third seed up 2-sets and leading 4-3 in the third.

Second seed Rafa Nadal faces world number 77, Mikhail Kukushkin this afternoon – they’re first up on Centre Court.

Novak Djokovic goes up against the Argentine lefty, Horacio Zeballos.

Women’s top seed Simona Halep will face China’s Saisai Zheng.

And defending champion Garbine Muguruza goes up against Belgian, Alison Van Uytvanck (PR: Oyt-vank).