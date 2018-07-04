SOCCER

England have ended their penalty shootout hoodoo, booking their place in the last 8 of the World Cup in Russia.

They’ve beaten Colombia 4-3 on penalties, after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes of football.





Harry Kane’s second half penalty had put England in front, before a late equaliser from Colombian defender Yerry Mina sent the game to extra time.

The sides then went to a shootout, and it looked like England were in trouble when Jordan Henderson’s spot kick was saved by David Ospina.

However, Colombia then missed two in a row, leaving Tottenham defender Eric Dier with the chance to win it.

He buried his penalty to the bottom corner, giving them their first ever penalty shootout win at a World Cup finals, sending them to the last 8 for the first time since 2006.

England manager Gareth Southgate says his team won’t be “hindered by history or expectations” – having exorcised their penalty shoot-out demons to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

We now know the full line up for the quarter finals

Friday July 6th

France v Uruguay, 3.0, Nizhny Novgorod

Brazil v Belgium, 7.0, Kazan

Saturday July 7th

Sweden v England, 3.0, Samara

Croatia v Russia, 7.0, Sochi

Gaelic Games

Donegal are seeking a meeting with the GAA, to clarify the decision to play their Super 8s game against Dublin at Croke Park.

They have confirmed they will seek an explanation as to why one team can use the same ground as a ‘home’ and ‘neutral’ venue.



——————————————————————————————————————————-

The semi final lineup has been completed for the Leinster minor football championship.

Dublin have missed out on a place in the last four, despite a 5-19 to 0-9 win against Westmeath.

Meath and Wicklow progress, after the Garden County defeated the Royals 1-10 to 1-8.

Wicklow will play Kildare, who topped Group 2, beating Longford 1-18 to 0-12.

Meath will face Laois in the semi finals.

Both last four matches will be played this Saturday

It’s finals night in the Bord Gais Energy Munster and Leinster under 21 hurling championships.

The Munster final sees the two most successful sides in the province meet.

Cork host Tipperary at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

——————————————————————————————————————————

Galway contest their first ever Leinster final at the under 21 grade.

They face Wexford at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise.

Both games throw in at 7.30pm

——————————————————————————————————————————

TENNIS



Roger Federer’s quest for a 9th Wimbledon title sees him go up against world number 73 Lukas Lacko in the second round today.

Elsewhere in the men’s draw, third seed Marin Cilic will take on Argentina’s Guido Pella.

=

In the women’s draw, second seed Caroline Wozniacki will look to build on her comfortable first round win when she takes on Russian veteran Ekaterina Makarova.

Venus and Serena Williams are both in second round action.

The game of the day is first up on centre court as 7th seed Karolina Pliskova takes on two-time Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka.